SHERIDAN — For years, Sheridan residents have been a part of the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child, which helps millions of children in need through gift-filled shoeboxes.
Irina Creek, who received a shoebox gift when she was 10 years old, will travel to Sheridan on Aug. 26 to share how this gift, just like those packed in Sheridan, changed her life.
Creek was born in the former Soviet Union. After being abandoned by addiction-riddled parents at the age of 4, she was moved into an orphanage. She remained hopeful of a reunion with her family, but the years passed and after frequent abuse, she was eventually moved to a new orphanage.
When Creek was 10 years old, a missionary group gave the orphanage children Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts. Through her gift, Creek felt unique for the first time and was touched by the message of God’s love. A year later, her prayer of adoption was answered by a family in South Carolina.
This year, Sheridan volunteers hope to collect more than 10,550 shoeboxes packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items to contribute toward the global goal of reaching 9.7 million children.
At 7 p.m. Aug. 26, a project leadership workshop will take place at The Rock Church of the Bighorns, located at 1100 Big Horn Ave.
During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 15-22, Sheridan residents can bring gift-filled shoeboxes to multiple curbside drop-off locations to be announced in late October.
For more information, call 303-745-9179, or see samaritanspurse.org/occ.