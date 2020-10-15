SHERIDAN — During a Monday presentation to Sheridan City Council about the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax, Sheridan City Treasurer Karen Burtis said the city will no longer use that name to refer to it.
Moving forward, she said it will be referred to as the General Purpose Excise Tax — which is how it is named in state statute.
“We want to get away from calling this the Optional One-Cent Tax, because it’s really a bit of a misnomer,” she said. “The (Capital Facilities Tax) is also a one-cent tax.”
She also said the change comes because the tax is not limited to being just one cent — it can actually be up to 2% under state statute. This means if voters ever decided to increase the percentage, it would no longer be just one cent.
“We want to try to get everybody in that mindset for the future,” she said. “Just in case the voters ever change it.”