SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan’s definition of animal cruelty hasn’t been updated since 1952, according to city attorney Brendon Kerns, but an update may be on the way soon.
That change is perhaps the largest amendment to Ordinance 2233 to soon be considered by Sheridan City Council and, according to Kerns, it is long overdue.
“This is a very outdated ordinance, and a lot of perceptions and beliefs about how we treat our animals have changed a lot since 1952,” Kerns said.
Sheridan Police Department Lt. James Hill said the new definition of animal cruelty, which has been expanded to include animal neglect, was created with input from the department’s community service officers, who have responded to 134 animal wellness calls so far in 2021.
“We want to make sure our ordinances reflect community expectations,” Hill said. “Most people in the community wouldn’t like to see an animal living in its own feces or receiving unreasonable care. These changes just put those expectations into the code.”
Among other things, the current definition of animal cruelty in city code does not address an animal left in a vehicle for long period of time; prevent an animal from living in its own feces; require veterinary care; require animals be groomed; require fitting collars; or prevent people from taunting or provoking an animal. Most importantly, it fails to provide clear guidance regarding when a court may seize an abused or neglected animal temporarily or permanently.
The new ordinance does all of this, Kerns said. Under the ordinance, city residents will be found guilty of animal cruelty and neglect if they fail to provide the animals with adequate food, water, sanitation etc.; confines the animal to a vehicle or trailer without adequate food, water or ventilation; causes the death, injury or harm of an animal; allows an animal to remain in its own urine or feces; or refuses veterinary care for an animal with an obvious or diagnosed medical ailment.
Residents will also be found guilty of cruelty and neglect if they fail to provide basic grooming for an animal; attach a collar restricting the animal’s growth or damaging its skin; attaches a tether restricting the animal’s movement or denying safe access to shelter; or purposefully teases, taunts or provokes an aggressive reaction from an animal.
Any person convicted of animal cruelty or neglect may, upon order of the city of Sheridan Municipal Court, have the animal permanently removed from their possession.
Hill said the clarity on when to remove animals from their owners was helpful for his community service officers.
“I know I’ve had conversations with the CSOs about certain situations and whether they should remove the animals,” Hill said. “These ordinance changes make it clear to CSOs when they can take action. There’s no more gray area, just black and white. And that provides a point of clarity for them when they’re in the field, dealing with these types of situations.”
Councilors were in favor of the changes, although they said some of the items in the ordinance, such as “failure to provide basic grooming” and “failure to provide basic medical care,” may need to be better defined before the ordinance’s final reading.
Councilor Jacob Martin also recommended adding the declawing of cats to the animal cruelty ordinance.
“This is a torturous thing to do to felines,” Martin said. “If you were to compare it to a person, it would be like cutting off the knuckle of your toes. People do it just for cosmetic reasons, or they don’t want their couch scratched up, but it’s deeply painful. I hope you look at it and consider it when this comes up.”
While the animal cruelty changes are the biggest proposed changes to the city’s animal code, they are not the only ones, Kerns said. Others propose ways to “close some loopholes” in the current ordinance, Hill said.
“There are some things we have seen in court cases most people would expect to be violations, but they weren’t necessarily backed up by the code and weren’t able to be enforced,” Hill said. “So that’s something we’re trying to correct.”
For example, the current code prohibits a person from keeping any animal in the city if it wanders off the premises of its owner and is not under the owner’s control. However, this is not enforceable when someone lives outside the city and the animal wanders into the city limits, Kerns said.
“There are multiple individuals whose animals regularly come into the City and are at-large, but because their residence is in the County, they cannot be held responsible for their animal’s actions,” Kerns wrote in a memo to the council.
The proposed amendment will correct the issue so a person may be charged for an at-large animal, regardless of where the animal originated.
There is also a change proposed to the vicious/aggressive animal section of the code. Currently, the code only has one ordinance addressing a vicious animal. The animal has to be at-large and then has to act vicious toward another animal or person. But because the animal has to be at-large, if a person is walking their dog on a leash and the dog bites a person who walks by, there arguably is no violation of law.
Kerns proposes a change saying owners can be cited for a vicious animal if the animal is at-large or not under the owner’s direct physical control at the time of the attack.
A date for first reading of the changes to the city’s animal code has not been set as of press time. The council will be able to alter the ordinance during any of the ordinance’s three readings.