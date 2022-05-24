SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council will soon consider an ordinance amending 19 city code provisions to better reflect the current functions of the city.
City attorney Brendon Kerns said the ordinance makes changes in three basic areas. The first is aligning code with the city’s penalty and punishment ordinance, Ordinance 9-1. Ordinance 9-1 says violations of city code are subject to fines of as much as $750, and the actual fine amount is set by the municipal judge’s adopted bond schedule.
However, some areas of code assign fines not based on the bond schedule, Kerns said. For example, an ordinance passed in 1968 says any person who fails to comply with a state of emergency in the city will be fined only $100. This area of code — along with others related to fines for violations of the city’s sign code, the feeding of wild animals, parking violations and failure to remove snow and ice from a sidewalk among other infractions — will be made compliant with Ordinance 9-1, Kerns said.
Other changes comply with the city’s master fee schedule by removing set fee amounts from the code, Kerns said. This allows the Sheridan City Council to adjust fees as necessary without having to change the code as well. For example, city code from 2003 set the cost of repairing a street at $2.50 a square foot, which is no longer adequate, Kerns said.
Lastly, other changes reflect how and where fees are currently paid in the city, Kerns said. For example, the changes eliminate language from a 1955 ordinance saying dog licenses must be issued by the Sheridan city clerk. The code will designate the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, which has been issuing dog licenses for years, as the proper place to obtain a license, Kerns said.
The oldest piece of code being changed in the ordinance dates back to 1937, Kerns said, while the newest is from 2020. The Sheridan City Council will consider the ordinance during its June 6 meeting.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The city council will soon consider whether to create a new city department: the parks department, overseen by Steve Gage, the current parks superintendent.
Currently, parks is a division of the city’s public works department, City Administrator Stuart McRae said. But with Gage and his staff overseeing 353 acres of parks and open space, over 16 miles of pathways, 3,300 trees, a municipal golf course, a municipal cemetery and the city’s weed and pest operations, it makes sense to have parks become its own department.
“I think it’s time we separate out this department,” McRae said. “…It really gives the council a little more authority in this process as well, because the council is required to approve hirings and firings (at the department level). It creates a little more bureaucracy, but probably in a good way.”
McRae said two new staffers recently joined the parks staff. He said he doesn’t anticipate the need for additional staffing, although an administrative assistant may be needed eventually.
If approved, parks would become the city’s eighth department joining the clerk’s office, the treasurer’s office, the fire department, the police department, public works, public utilities and human resources.