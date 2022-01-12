SHERIDAN — Law enforcement personnel and advocates observed National Human Trafficking Awareness Day Tuesday with a booth at a local truck stop. Their mission: to offer truckers and community members resources to spot trafficking.
The event was organized by Wyoming Highway Patrol Port of Entry Supervisor Robert Haugen, who also has ties to Truckers Against Trafficking, a nonprofit organization dedicated to training and empowering truckers to report instances of potential trafficking.
In honor of National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month this January, Haugen reached out to fellow WHP officers, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and local anti-trafficking organization Uprising.
The organizations collided at a table laden with informational brochures at Common Cents in Sheridan. As people walked into the truck stop in search of soda and sandwiches, volunteers offered information about trafficking and what to do if they spot suspicious behavior.
According to information circulated at the event, human trafficking is when one person takes advantage of another person for labor or sex, offering the victim something of value — such as money, drugs, food or shelter — in exchange. Anyone, from anywhere, can become a victim of human trafficking.
Why target truckers? Because they frequent interstates, truck stops and other transit centers, truckers are uniquely positioned to witness and report signs of human trafficking, Haugen explained. Haugen said Truckers Against Trafficking works to empower truckers — and laypeople — to report signs of trafficking.
“[Truckers are] the eyes and ears out there,” Haugen said. “They’re out there seeing it.”
Haugen gave an example from his own life. While driving back to Sheridan from Cheyenne one day, Haugen said he witnessed a sign of human trafficking — a group of young women putting on makeup in the car — and reported the incident to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
This, Haugen said, is what he hopes truckers will feel confident doing when they see suspicious activity. Haugen explained he’s not asking folks to confront traffickers — in fact, Truckers Against Trafficking explicitly discourages truckers from engaging traffickers — but to call the hotline at 1-888-3737-888 or text “HELP” to 233733.
Uprising’s Natalie Perkins added sex traffickers sometimes choose to set up shop at truck stops, capitalizing on the predominantly male clientele. Like any illicit service, Perkins said, sex trafficking relies on demand from consumers. By informing truckers of the reality of human trafficking, Perkins said she hopes to decrease demand for trafficked sex workers, while encouraging truckers to report signs of trafficking to the national hotline.
“They’re the people to call,” Perkins said.
The event is part of state- and countywide law enforcement efforts to raise awareness surrounding human trafficking.
The WHP, as a member of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, also launched a three-day human trafficking awareness campaign Tuesday. The initiative is meant to encourage WHP troopers and other law enforcement officers, truck drivers and the public to remain vigilant for signs of human trafficking, explained WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck.
Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said he and deputies attended the event to spread the word about trafficking, especially in rural areas. Although human trafficking cases involve all sorts of law enforcement agencies, Thompson said the sheriff’s office has recently trained deputies in the subject.
“It’s been great to get this message out,” Thompson said.