SHERIDAN — From crocheting to cycling, Sheridan organizations like The Hub on Smith and the YMCA provide a variety of activities for older generations. Equipping individuals with a way to connect to their community and use their energy in a positive way are only a few things into the later years that will benefit their quality of life, The Hub on Smith Senior Fun and Wellness Coordinator Lisa Wells said.
At The Hub on Smith, Wells and additional Fun and Wellness Coordinator Amanda Munford aim to bring as many opportunities to their residents as possible. This can include fitness opportunities such as tai chi, yoga, circuit training and chair exercise. Other opportunities include crafting, cooking and playing music.
To get residents out in the fresh air, The Hub on Smith hosts summer outings, such as hiking Steamboat Point off of U.S. Highway 14. All opportunities are listed in a constantly adapting newsletter.
“There is really something for everyone,” Wells said. “It is a diverse group and it really makes the community fun and interesting.”
All activities through The Hub on Smith are set up through a grant provided by the Wyoming Department of Health Aging Division, allowing for staff to listen to patrons and add additional activities. For happenings outside of The Hub on Smith, independent volunteers set up the event and The Hub on Smith provides the information about the event. Some of these activities include bowling at Cloud Peak Lanes and piano lessons at the First United Methodist Church.
For many, the activities have fostered positive relationships between residents.
“I came because I wanted to have some socialization because I lived by myself and my cat was bored with me,” Peggy Anderson said. “I just decided that I would start with the exercise class. I did not go to get fit and skinny, I did it to be around people. It has turned into a really good thing for me mentally and socially.”
Anderson, now, teaches fitness classes at 10 a.m. and said she enjoys getting to know each and every one of her students. Following the workout, Anderson leads the group to the cafeteria to talk over coffee.
“They help each other through everything,” Munford said. “They keep an eye out for each other and they talk over coffee about troubles and celebrations in life.”
Ginger Morris leads a ceramics class on Tuesdays, due to her extensive background in the art.
For Morris, the level of support she has received encourages her to come back each day. Morris brought her mother down to the Hub on Smith almost every day, with her last memory being repotting aloe vera plants together. To capture the moment, Morris still has a photo of her mom holding up one of the plants with a smile on her face.
“That is one of my favorite memories here,” Morris said. “I came here to volunteer but this has been a place of support for me. I needed that with my mom and now she is gone.”
At the Sheridan County YMCA, Health and Wellness Director Jennifer Covolo focuses her attention on getting visitors moving. Alongside daily classes, Covolo provides opportunities for individuals with chronic diseases.
“We have our Enhanced Fitness program based on adults with arthritis,” Covolo said. “We see a variety of folks in there and some will sit in a chair and work through the exercise and some may stand and work through the exercise.”
Typically, the Enhanced Fitness class will have two instructors, one completing the original workout with the other modifying the workout in a chair.
Covolo used to offer a Live Strong program as well, open to those who are going through or lived through cancer treatment.
“As our space grows, I would love to see more timeframes available and may incorporate some new classes we are not running yet,” Covolo said. “The future will tell.”
Locations such as The Hub on Smith and the Sheridan County YMCA embrace aging adults at all levels of ability by keeping locals moving and creating and engaging in their communities.
“A lot of younger people think that when you retire, you are done, but it is not like that at all,” Morris said. “There is a lot more living to be done.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.