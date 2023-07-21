SHERIDAN — From crocheting to cycling, Sheridan organizations like The Hub on Smith and the YMCA provide a variety of activities for older generations. Equipping individuals with a way to connect to their community and use their energy in a positive way are only a few things into the later years that will benefit their quality of life, The Hub on Smith Senior Fun and Wellness Coordinator Lisa Wells said. 

At The Hub on Smith, Wells and additional Fun and Wellness Coordinator Amanda Munford aim to bring as many opportunities to their residents as possible. This can include fitness opportunities such as tai chi, yoga, circuit training and chair exercise. Other opportunities include crafting, cooking and playing music. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you