SHERIDAN — Supporters of a local chess club are making their move to recruit players after taking nearly a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sheridan Chess Club is registering players 10 years and older through Nov. 4, with individuals able to sign up at either the Sheridan County YMCA or KidsLife, a nonprofit Christian youth organization.
Dan Casey, one of the organizers of the local club established back in 2011, said prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 the group featured as many as 150 players. He’s hoping those numbers return, as the club plans on meeting to play at KidsLife from 6-7:30 p.m. on six Thursdays, from Oct. 7 to Nov. 11.
“Right now, we’re just trying to get going again,” Casey said. “We’re just trying to get things back on track.
“Just show up,” he added. “It’s just a lot of fun.”
Potential players should have a basic knowledge of chess pieces, basic moves and be capable of playing independently. There are no fees to participate.
“We’ll provide the chess boards, tables and everything,” Casey said. “We’ll even have refreshments.”
The club pairs players of similar skill levels.
“That’s the nice thing. You get partnered with someone at your (skill) level,” Casey said. “We have people who just come in and want to play chess. We have people who will help them, and they’ll get better and better.
“The kids are the ones you have to watch. They’re good,” he added. “Some of the kids can beat the adults. Age doesn’t really seem to matter.”
The Sheridan Chess Club is a member of the Wyoming Chess Club and Casey said he hopes the club will join the U.S. Chess Federation, which would allow the local group to host future tournaments, including online events.
“The online part of things has added a whole new dimension,” he said. “The cool thing about chess is that no matter where you are, you can play. A lot of it is done online now.”
Sheridan resident Brian Kuehl said he knows firsthand how much entertainment joining the chess club provides, as well as social and competitive outlets.
Kuehl said he joined the club after just walking into the YMCA one day.
“There were a couple guys there playing,” he said. “I had played as a kid, nothing fancy.”
Before he knew it, Kuehl was playing — and winning — chess tournaments.
“My wife and kids will tell you it’s become an obsession,” Kuehl said, laughing. “I’m having fun with it.”
“Chess is a pool where there’s no bottom,” he added. “You can dive as deep into the pool as you want to.”
Kuehl said people with an interest in the game and like to compete should consider attending the Thursday gatherings this fall.
“Come have fun. Come learn the game,” he said. “It’s something you can have fun with for the rest of your life. It’s a skill you can carry with you.”
Casey said the club will take a short break after the final session Nov. 11.
“We’ll shut down for the holidays,” Casey said. “Then, we’ll come back in January.”
For details or to register, call 307-674-7488 or 307-760-0133.