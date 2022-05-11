SHERIDAN — Casey and Sue Osborn are the sort of people who see what something could be rather than what it is. The sort who see potential before it even exists.
They saw the potential for 40 acres along Loucks Street to become their home, Casey Osborn said. He saw the potential for catalytic converters to become the foundation of one of Sheridan County’s largest manufacturers, EMIT Technologies. And when it comes to giving back, the couple has seen the potential in organizations still finding their footing — from The Hub on Smith to the Legacy Pregnancy Center, Casey Osborn said.
Sitting in the home that was itself a result of the couples’ vision, the Osborns said their decades of patience, hope and vision have paid off.
“Sometimes we don’t know how something is going to turn out in the moment, but we have hope and we put a lot of work in,” Casey Osborn said. “And usually it turns into something beautiful.”
Sue Osborn agreed, and said it was rewarding to watch good ideas blossom and benefit the community.
“It’s really exciting when you see an organization that starts with a great idea become a successful organization,” Sue Osborn said. “We’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a few of those: The Hub has transformed from being a senior center to an organization serving the whole community. Legacy Pregnancy Center went from being just an idea to something that plays an important role in this community. Watching those transformations is incredibly fulfilling.”
On May 12, the Osborns will be among four Sheridan County residents honored for their contributions to the community during The Hub on Smith’s Keystone Awards.
The Keystone Awards are dedicated to celebrating residents who have significantly given back to the Sheridan community through a lifetime of service, The Hub’s Director of Development Meredith Sopko said. Winners are chosen through a nomination process, and all of this year’s winners received multiple nominations for the award. This year’s ceremony will celebrate The Hub’s 2020 honorees who could not be honored in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sopko said the Osborns were an easy choice for the award.
“Casey and Sue are very generous with their time and treasure, and they have a deep passion for this community,” Sopko said. “You only have to look at the organizations Casey and Sue contribute to in order to see what they’re passionate about. Youth. Parks and recreation. Taking care of seniors. They put their money and time where their hearts are.”
A brief bio of the Osborns on the Keystone Awards webpage touches on some of the organizations they have contributed to over the years, Sopko said. Among them: Sheridan County School District 2, The Hub on Smith, the Sheridan Recreation District, the Seven Pillars Foundation, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Kids Life, Legacy Pregnancy Center, Double Day Sports Complex and First Light Early Childhood Education Center.
The couple’s desire to give back also led to the creation of a nonprofit known as the Provision Fund. The Provision Fund asks its members — called “patrons” — to buy into the fund. The goal is to have 30,000 Sheridan community members contributing as little as $100 a year to the fund. Those dollars would then be distributed 50% to parks and recreation and 25% each to early childhood education and The Hub on Smith, Casey Osborn said.
“There are approximately 30,000 people in the county and if everyone contributed $100, we could raise and distribute $3 million a year,” Casey Osborn said. “That would mean $1.5 million would go to parks and recreation and $750,000 each would go directly to The Hub and to early childhood education, and that would make a sizable positive impact on this community.”
Casey Osborn said roughly 600 people contribute regularly to the Provision Fund, which is still far from his goal but said he remains optimistic because he’s seen how the efforts of a few passionate people can make a big difference in the community.
“I’m 65 now, and there have been times in my life where I’ve felt like I’m working alone,” Casey Osborn said. “But then I think about places like The Hub. When that started out, it was just a few people with a vision. Now, look at how many people it serves, and how it is setting an example for the rest of the state. I hope the Provision Fund will become something like that. In fact, I know it will. It just takes time and community buy-in.”
Vision and hope only goes so far, Sue Osborn said. Everyone in the community needs to stand up and extend a helping hand wherever they can.
“People think, ‘My part is too little, and it’s not going to make a difference, so why bother?’” Sue Osborn said. “But in reality, it does make a difference. If everybody just does a little bit, that has immense value. So my advice is that, if there’s a cause you’re passionate about, you should get involved. You’ll be surprised by the impact you can make.”
The Hub on Smith will present its 10th Keystone Awards at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center May 12. The reception for the event will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the program starting at 7 p.m. In addition to the Osborns, Edre Maier and Everett McGlothlin will be honored.
Tickets for the event cost $75 per adult, $35 for seniors and military members and $20 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.