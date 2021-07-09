SHERIDAN — While the bulk of public comments submitted to the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments regarding a proposed land exchange in Sheridan County focused on access to public lands, that access doesn’t represent the state’s top priority regarding the management of state trust lands.
According to Wyoming State Statute, trust lands are managed under three objectives — to better meet the beneficiaries’ short- and long-term fiscal objectives, to improve the manageability of the land asset and to meet a specific school or community need.
Improving access and recreational opportunity falls into the third objective of community need, and according to Jason Crowder, deputy director of the Office of State Lands and Investments, those objectives are considered in order when officials examine the viability of a land sale, swap or purchase.
Crowder noted nothing in the Wyoming Constitution requires the state to give public access to trust lands. Those privileges were added in 1988, and it is often assumed trust lands should be managed under the same criteria as public lands such as those managed by the U.S. Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management.
“But these trust lands are in place for specific beneficiary groups and specific purpose,” Crowder said.
In total, state trust lands raise revenues for more than a dozen beneficiaries, the largest of which is the Common School Fund, which supports K-12 education in Wyoming and receives 86% of the revenues raised from trust lands. Other beneficiaries include buildings at the state’s capitol complex, University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, the Veterans Home of Wyoming in Buffalo and the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston.
The state trust lands produce revenues in four primary ways — surface leasing for grazing, mineral leasing, royalty compliance and land transactions.
Crowder said most years, more than $200 million is generated from the more than 3.5 million acres of state trust lands across the state. While that revenue experienced up to a 30% decline in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, overall over the last two years the revenues have shown a 10-15% decline, Crowder said.
The state’s Detailed Analysis of the Cloud Peak Ranch proposed land exchange, which would trade 560 acres of state trust land for 628.35 acres of privately-held land and $410,950, indicates potential for increased future revenues from the new parcel and one-time revenue from the payment from the owners of the Columbus Peak Ranch.
The state’s analysis of the proposed exchange indicates it meets the management objectives.
“Most notably, the exchange repositions State ownership to a parcel of land with higher potential for future development and enhanced revenue generation capabilities,” the analysis states.
From the landowner’s perspective, the trade represents security for a local ranching operation.
Ross Matthews, a member of Columbus Peak Ranch LLC, noted that while the ranch currently leases the state trust lands in question for grazing, those leases aren’t guaranteed.
“It would be very inconvenient if they stopped leasing those lands,” Matthews said.
According to the OSLI, grazing and agricultural leases have a term of 10 years.
To Matthews, the proposed exchange was a “no brainer,” exchanging pasture land for pasture land.
Many of the public comments submitted to the state regarding the trade disagree — emphasizing the superior quality of land currently owned by the state. Of the nearly 100 comments submitted to the state, more than 85% of those opposed or expressed significant concerns regarding the exchange. Less than 10% of the comments supported the exchange.
“While we may have a net increase of publicly accessible acreage, a lot of folks don’t feel like that is equal land due to the experiences they can have,” Crowder said. “But that’s hard for us to quantify. Beauty and impact and useability are certainly in the eye of the beholder. We have to look at it from a broad view, and in terms of public access the exchange adds to a large block of state trust land.”
While some nearby landowners have accused Columbus Peak Ranch LLC of buying up large parcels of land in the area, Matthews said the goal is not to acquire more of the surrounding state trust lands.
“The remaining parts, parts south of Columbus Creek, we have no intention or desire to trade for those lands now or in the future,” Matthews said.
Matthews went on to note that while many have voiced opposition to the proposed exchange, he believes much of that stems from a misunderstanding of the purpose of state trust lands.
“OSLI is charged with maximizing the benefit of these lands to beneficiaries, not the public at large,” he said. “Most people don’t understand that.”
Beyond a misunderstanding of the use and purpose of state trust lands, Matthews ventured that most of the individuals opposing the land exchange haven’t been on the parcel in question, as it isn’t easily accessed without a hike of a few miles. The land the state would gain in the exchange, though, is easily accessible from Dayton East Road.
“There is a small community of people that likes the idea that it’s hard to get to and therefore excludes a lot of people from getting to those lands,” Matthews said. “They like it because they get the benefit and most of the public won’t be there.
“I don’t think that’s right,” he continued. “To make it a ‘I can get there club’ is not fair.”
While the process for the Columbus Peak Ranch land exchange began a few years ago and the public comment period is now closed, the State Board of Land Commissioners — which comprises the top five elected officials in the state — will consider the exchange at its Aug. 5 meeting.