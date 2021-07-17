SHERIDAN — Tongue River High School cross-country and track and field competitor Wyatt Ostler finished as the first male runner in the Sneaker and Spurs 5K run Friday morning, and Emerald Holden crossed the finish line as the first woman.
Below are the top 10 results for the mens and womens races.
Men
- Wyatt Ostler — 16 minutes, 8 seconds
- Blaine Johnson — 16:12
- Reese Charest — 16:33
- Roger Klein — 16:45
- Austin Akers — 16:56
- Patrick Geary — 17:16
- Isaiah Cote — 17:36
- Robby Miller — 17:47
- Isaac Otto — 17:55
- Paul Teini — 17:57
Women
- Emerald Holden — 18 minutes
- Melissa Corraro — 19:56
- Anna Ahlrichs —20:09
- Tanya Kienlen — 20:50
- Brenden Geissler — 21:10
- Kendra Forister — 21:15
- Katie Turpin — 21:34
- Elizabeth Moore — 21:39
- Jill Benson — 21:44
- Megan Sterbenz — 21:45