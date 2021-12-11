SHERIDAN — Academics for All is honored to recognize Isaac Otto, an exceptional senior at Sheridan High School, as this week’s Summit Award finalist. His 4.0 GPA is indicative of the academic fortitude he has exhibited throughout high school including a resume that boasts Advanced Placement classes and Sheridan College courses.
Abraham Lincoln’s quote, “Whatever you are, be a good one,” inspires Otto to work hard no matter the task. He also credits his family for instilling high moral standards, which he strives to achieve thereby playing a significant role in his success. His parents, Jason and Sarah Otto, along with brothers Garrett and Jeffrey, encourage his dreams and support his goals. The strong foundation they have provided is reflected in Otto’s deep sense of servanthood, humility and kindness.
As an athlete on the SHS swim team, Otto has achieved his goal of qualifying for the state swim meet each year and is eager for his senior season to begin. He has been swimming for Brent Moore since fourth grade.
Otto appreciates Moore’s coaching not only in the pool but also the life lessons and personal growth gained from his guidance.
Likewise, Moore is impressed by Otto’s drive, humility and leadership.
“Isaac is not only a great athlete, but a phenomenal servant leader,” Moore said. “He aspires to high expectations in all areas of his life, and he has a remarkable demeanor that inspires those around him to be their best. His means of leadership takes finesse and maturity and is rooted in service. Isaac really seeks to lift those around him and in doing so also becomes his best.”
Otto’s strong desire to positively impact others is also evident in his participation in CRU, a Christian faith-based organization seeking to encourage other teens in their faith. He has been a member of the local group for the past four years and currently serves as on the CRU leadership team.
SHS government teacher, Michael Thomas, has witnessed Otto’s strong academic skills in the classroom.
“Isaac is one of the most gifted students I have taught over my career,” Thomas said. “He is articulate, and he has an incredible work ethic. Isaac is extremely respectful and can work with anyone.”
The admiration is mutual as Otto has named Thomas as an outstanding educator.
“Mr. Thomas has an incredibly thorough understanding of government and relays his knowledge in comprehensible ways. He cares about all of his students, respects them as individuals and invests time into each and everyone,” Otto said.
As part of the 2021 state champion We The People team, Otto gained an appreciation for constitutional law and the democratic principles our nation is built upon. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, he and his team did not travel to Washington, D.C., for the national competition. Although disappointed, Otto is grateful for the travel opportunities he’s had especially a trip to England with his grandparents. The architecture, the extensive history and the exposure to different cultures have inspired Otto to seek more travel opportunities.
In addition to his school commitments, Otto is a member of the National Honor Society, a three-year band participant and has competed on the SHS cross-country and track teams.
He is currently taking a Next Level Internship at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Otto works primarily with internal medicine and has also gained experience in various hospital departments. He has enjoyed the opportunity and explains that it has furthered his desire to pursue a career in medicine.
Otto’s high academic achievement and strong moral character are certainly a result of his ambitions and aspirations.
“I like to set attainable but also challenging goals, to push myself past what I thought was possible,” he said. “I continually strive to set an example for others through my actions.”
Following graduation Otto plans to attain a bachelor’s degree, possibly from the University of Wyoming, then determine his next step toward a medical degree. Academics for All congratulates Isaac Otto.