SHERIDAN — Recent months have helped Sheridanites rekindle their relationships with the outdoors as recreation has been encouraged as a safe vestige for getting out of the house.. More people recreating outside for entertainment or to blow off steam means higher demand for gear to facilitate adventures.
Sheridan Bicycle Company Owners Jordan and Calie LeDuc said business at their shop skyrocketed when most businesses kicked into low gear earlier this spring.
“We tried slowing down traffic in the bike shop, like everyone else working on Main Street, and we gave our personal cell phone numbers to conduct business,” Calie LeDuc said. “People were making appointments left and right and we sold our inventory within a few weeks. That inventory should have lasted us a while — through the summer.”
She said in years, past, she has been able to re-order “bread and butter” bikes, those in the $400 to $700 range, but this year, there has been an interruption in the supply chain. Bicycles at that price point are on backorder. Higher-end bikes are still available but cost prohibitive to many.
Jordan LeDuc said the nationwide shortage of new bikes for recreational riders created opportunities for junkers to be given another life. People hit up garage sales or dug their old frames from the back of their garages and barns to be restored and made rideable.
“With no bicycles available to purchase, everybody was fixing up what they had, which is great, but that quickly turned into having no repair parts,” he said. “Everyone needed the same thing: that 26-inch tube, the shifter, the chain, and all that ran out really quickly as well. We are still trying to catch up with that.”
He said initially, there seemed to be a misunderstanding that the lack of available parts was a local issue for a small bike shop. However, the story is the same industry-wide, and suppliers are now hoping to catch up with manufacturing demand by March of next year.
“It’s crazy that it took a pandemic for people to get back outside and enjoy cycling,” Jordan LeDuc said. “Our hope is you found that love again that the freedom machine can give you and you’ll continue to go cycle.”
Michelle Maneval said she has had a bike on order since March and it’s still not here. She’s also the owner of Foot of the Bighorns and The Sport Stop, and she said her businesses are reflecting a similar trend that people are definitely seeking fun in open spaces, undoubtedly because of the pandemic.
“From March 15 until the end of May was detrimentally slow,” she said, adding that her stores also never closed but embraced a heavy effort to offer curbside and delivery services. “Our shoe store did OK because people were buying shoes to wear when they went out. We sold out of hammocks, and we have never done that. We also sold a ton of backpacking chairs — that was another thing we don’t normally see the same amount of. Trail running foods and drinks were popular. People were really buying things to get outside and enjoy it.”
Maneval said she had mixed emotions about the fact tourist traffic picked up and was strong over the summer. Counting dozens of out-of-state plates on Main Street, she said she and the other downtown business owners were thankful for the revenue, but wary about the health risks. She noted that while travelers came far and wide, it seemed like a lot of Wyomingites stayed in the state, per the governor’s recommendation, and visited places like Yellowstone or Devil’s Tower.
Looking forward, Maneval said she’s sure she can keep her store stocked one way or another, but suppliers have notified her there may be a few hiccups in the coming season.
“My companies are harping on us to make sure we go all out for spring ’21,” she said. “They’re saying they aren’t going to have any overages, so you won’t be able to just re-order if you sell out of a style of something. Some companies are saying certain things aren’t being made so our orders have been adjusted and we might not get everything we ordered. It’s an unknown on what we will have.”
Because Maneval’s businesses serve a wide spectrum of social-distancing friendly activities, she has been able to diversify what she can offer the community in terms of outdoor activity support. Even so, she said she’s hoping the trend of getting outside sticks around as the days get colder.
“We really need our local community to show up for the holidays. We were carried over by travelers and that is slowing down and we really need our local people,” she said.