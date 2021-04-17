SHERIDAN — “I love having Jadynn in class," Sheridan High School English teacher Claire Garber said of senior Jadynn Outland. "She is an excellent student in every way: diligent, hardworking and kind. Jadynn really is a gem."
Jadynn Outland, daughter of Kim and Nate Deines and Jen and Kacey Outland, is this week’s Summit Award winner. Outland is a strong academic student with a 4.0 grade point average. She has taken numerous honors and accelerated and Advanced Placement courses.
"I have four parents with whom I have strong and honest relationships with," Outland said when explaining her motivation for success. "They each bring a different perspective when I need their help. They have taught me that using both the goal and lessons learned from the mistakes I make, I can only grow in a more positive way.”
Outland’s nominating teacher, SHS social studies teacher Michael Thomas, spoke highly of the student.
“The first two words that come to mind when I think of Jadynn are dependable and dedicated," Thomas said. "Jadynn is one of the most gifted students I have had the opportunity to teach over the past nine years. Jadynn works hard to achieve her goals and is willing to help anyone.”
Outland was involved in the We the People program with Thomas her junior year.
"Between Mr. Thomas and We the People, I have developed a real passion for history and the stories it tells," Outland said.
Sources of Strength — a program of passing along kindness at SHS — Outland’s involvement in Bethesda Youth Group and high school Girls Group are her passions. She has just recently rediscovered her faith and love for helping others.
"These give me purpose, especially being a mentor, and help ease my stress," Outland said.
Outland’s internships have been the highlight of her senior year. She has been involved in two: Meadowlark Elementary and Deines Chiropractic Clinic. Both have been rewarding in many ways, she said, especially in assisting in her academic purpose in college and eventually her career. She said she learned she needs to work with people but that education will not be her path, but maybe something in the health care industry.
Outland has applied to Black Hills State University, Montana State University and the University of Wyoming, but will likely be attending BHSU, as she loves the size and the availability to the Black Hills, she said.
The Bible verse, Matthew 6:25-34, "Therefore, don’t worry about tomorrow, because tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own,” is Outland’s mantra. She tries to live each day for that day and enjoy the moment, because soon it will be gone. Outland said she is an overthinker, and this mantra helps her stay present and focused. She hopes future SHS students will take this to heart and enjoy high school.
Outland will spend the summer working and preparing for college.
“What a wonderful young lady," SHS counselor Anne Travis said of Outland. "I have had the pleasure of working with and getting to know Jadynn for the past four years. Jadynn is an exceptional student academically and truly an all-around great person. She is one of the kindest students I have ever met and is always willing to help others. She is guided by her strong values and this is evident in the way she conducts herself. I am excited for what her future holds — she will no doubt excel with her future endeavors."