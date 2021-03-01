SHERIDAN — An amended version of a bill allowing for the creation of county airport districts passed the Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee unanimously Thursday.
Senate File 4, if passed, would give counties the authority to create airport districts. According to Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller, the creation of a local district would have to be approved by voters. If approved, the newly-created district could levy a maximum of three mills, which is currently worth around $1.4 million, according to Obermueller.
Currently, airports are funded through a combination of state and local funding. The airport district model is intended as a way to reduce dependence on those funding sources as budgets tighten.
The Sheridan County Airport, which is currently managed as an enterprise fund by the county, would be managed by a county-appointed governing board of between three and nine board members if a local airport district were approved. The governing board would have the power to enact any ordinances related to the operation of the airport district and could appoint airport personnel as necessary.
The amended bill, which will next be considered by the Senate Committee of the Whole, works to address concerns raised by senators during a previous conversation Jan 27, according to Devon Brubaker, the airport director of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs who helped revise the bill.
Perhaps the biggest change to the revised bill is the addition of a sunset provision, which will allow the voter-approved mill levy to go back on the ballot every 12 years, Brubaker said. If the measure fails, mills would no longer be levied for the district, and district supporters would have to wait 23 months before placing it on the ballot again.
“The feedback we heard during Committee of the Whole centered on having a mill levy that exists in perpetuity without having voter involvement after they approve it initially,” Brubaker said. “Do they get to have a say in it again? And what this language does is it puts a sunset on the mill levy at 12 years and requires it to go back to the voters.”
Brubaker said 12 years was selected to allow airports sufficient time for capital projects and for paying back short-term debt related to equipment and facilities. He said the time frame also made sense from a government efficiency standpoint.
“We need to be focused on doing what we can in the most efficient manner,” Brubaker said. “If every few years we’re spending a half-year or nine months…lobbying our local residents to vote yes on the upcoming ballot, we’re not able to focus on the operations of our airports as much as we should be.”
Sheridan County Airport Manager John Stopka said he understood the reasoning for the sunset and supported having the issue come before voters on a regular basis. But he also said regular reappearances on the ballot made any long-term planning difficult for airports because there was no guarantee of long-term funding.
“If the sunset amendment goes through, and the voters decide they don’t want an airport district anymore, what do you do then?” Stopka asked. “You’re just sitting there with an airport and no way to fund it.”
Other amendments to the bill limit the debt districts can accumulate to 4% of the assessed value of the district’s property and allow districts to serve more than one airport.
One change previously discussed but not included in the amended bill involved changing the board from an appointed board to an elected board. Brubaker said an elected board was not necessary since the mill levy would have to be renewed by voters every 12 years.
“Our thought process behind this amendment is that those two are somewhat redundant,” Brubaker said. “And what would the voters rather have? Would they rather have control over who’s governing the airport? Or would they rather have control over the taxation?... So it was our thought that we would lean toward the idea of a sunset on the mill levy and keep the appointed board.”
Stopka said he supported the decision to keep the appointed board in the bill language.
“I’m not keen on an elected board because you don’t know what you’re going to get,” Stopka said. “With an appointed board, you at least know the board members are going to be interviewed by the county commission first. It provides that extra layer that ensures the best possible people are serving on the board.”
Stopka said he was unsure whether Sheridan County would pursue an airport district if the bill becomes law, but he expressed support for the concept in general. He said the bill provided a valuable “tool in the toolbox” for airports as other funding sources become less reliable.
“Overall, the idea and the theory behind it, I support it,” Stopka said. “We will just have to wait and see what happens.”