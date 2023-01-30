SHERIDAN — Multiple agencies responded to mile marker 25 on Interstate 90 Friday when a semi-truck overturned onto its passenger side, blocking both eastbound traffic lanes, according to a media release by Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish.

The occupants of the vehicle were evaluated by EMS and were not transported to the hospital. No injuries were reported to the semi-trucks occupants or responders on the scene throughout the duration of the incident.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

