SHERIDAN — Multiple agencies responded to mile marker 25 on Interstate 90 Friday when a semi-truck overturned onto its passenger side, blocking both eastbound traffic lanes, according to a media release by Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish.
The occupants of the vehicle were evaluated by EMS and were not transported to the hospital. No injuries were reported to the semi-trucks occupants or responders on the scene throughout the duration of the incident.
According to the media release, the semi-trailer was compromised and leaking a biodegradable, non-toxic slurry into the barrow ditch off-ramp. Fire crews verified there were no other hazards posed by the overturned semi or its contents.
The wreckage was cleared with heavy rescue rotator and crane vehicles by All Valley Towing. Fire crews utilized hydraulic cutters, also known as the jaws of life, to assist in disentangling the trailer from the truck. All Valley Towing then returned the semi-truck to its wheels and hauled the damaged trailer away on a flatbed trailer.
The incident was reported and responders were dispatched at 7:23 p.m. Friday. All crews finally cleared from the scene at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.