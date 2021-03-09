SHERIDAN — While most Sheridan residents assume the city owns all of the property inside the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, that is not the case, according to city attorney Brendon Kerns.
Historically, fraternal groups like the Elks Lodge, Masons Lodge, Oddfellows and Big Horn Mountain Lodge have owned pieces of cemetery property. The lodges maintained the property while the city provided water for irrigation, Kerns said.
But as these fraternal orders experience a decline in membership, the city has to plan for what will happen when and if the orders dissolve, Kerns said.
“The City anticipates that all of the fraternal orders will forgo their maintenance obligations on their cemetery plots,” Kerns wrote in a March 3 memo to the city. “A number of years ago, The Oddfellows, a fraternal order and owner of a portion of the City Cemetery, dissolved. As a consequence, maintenance on the graves ceased and the city had no right of ownership, which would allow it to step in… Eventually the City obtained ownership, but the catastrophe illustrated the need to establish a process to transfer fraternal lodge cemetery property to the City in an orderly fashion.”
The city is taking the first step in that process by drafting an agreement with Masons Lodge #8, which will be considered at next week’s city council meeting. The draft agreement gives the city control of two Masons Lodge properties in the cemetery: the Inner Circle, containing the graves of many of the city’s founders, and the Oblong Square.
The transfer will not come at any monetary cost to the city, according to Kerns, but the city will agree to provide the Lodge with 60 plots in the Oblong Square, which can be used for future member burial. The remaining 920 plots will be transferred to the city and can be used by the general public, Kerns said.
All in all, the agreement is a win-win for both the city and the Masons, Kerns said.
“The Lodge will be relieved of a legacy obligation that it cannot afford, and the City will accomplish its goal of establishing an orderly process for the transfer of the property,” Kerns wrote in the memo.
In other news:
Council is currently considering two license agreements with the Sheridan Community Land Trust, which will allow for the development of a new trail and a new river access in the city.
The first agreement is for the development of a 1.3-mile gravel trail in Malcolm Wallop Park, which will be added to the park’s existing cement trail system, according to Public Works Director Lane Thompson.
The new trail will increase accessibility to places unreachable by paved pathways and will appeal to runners who desire soft surfaces to reduce physical strain, according to SCLT. The trail will also include a footbridge for pedestrians and bikers crossing the Grinnell Livestock Company Ditch.
The new river access to Goose Creek will be on a piece of city-owned property near the Sheridan Commercial Company, Thompson said. The property already includes a ramp into the water so SCLT will keep the area trimmed and free from trash and install proper signage.
There will be no cost to the city for either project, Thompson said.
“SCLT takes care of it,” Thompson said. “It’s a great way to provide trails for our citizens without any direct cost.”
City staff is recommending the purchase of 35 Motorola APX 6000 portable radios for the Sheridan Police Department for a cost of $149,933.
According to Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska, the radios will replace systems his officers have been using for the past two decades that are beginning to show their age.
“(Our radios) are a very rugged, robust radio that have served us well over the years,” Koltiska said. “Technology is simply passing them by.”
The recommended bid is from ComTech of Casper. While ComTech had the highest bid of the three bidders, they were the only company that met the police department’s bid requirements including ability to integrate a GPS and the ability to program the system over the air through a Wi-Fi signal, Koltiska said.
Rocky Mountain Communications Systems and Collins Communications also submitted bids for the project.
The purchase, if approved, will be funded through the police department’s budget including $52,200 in Homeland Security grant funds and $97,733 in General Purpose Excise Tax dollars, Koltiska said.
Council is currently considering a resolution that would set dates for a community clean-up event and a free landfill day in May.
Currently, the city is planning for a community clean-up event on May 1 followed by a free landfill day a week later on May 8.
City staff will plan and coordinate the community clean-up event, which is similar to events held yearly since 2017. The city will be responsible for soliciting volunteer groups to adopt public areas, which will be cleaned through trash collection and disposal.
Both the city and Sheridan County are financial sponsors of the free landfill day and pay the portion of the landfill disposal costs generated by city and county residents, respectively. A second free landfill day has been scheduled for Oct. 23.
Although Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Monday he would be rolling back mask mandate requirements across the state, there will be few changes in the near future for city employees, according to City Administrator Stuart McRae.
McRae said masks would continue to be required for employees over the next six weeks although he will work with each department individually to come up with a plan.
“I’ve opted to keep the city employee masks on for another six weeks, because we just opened up the window for city employees to get their vaccines, and it’s about a six-week process,” McRae said. “It gives everybody the opportunity to get them. We have a couple really critical services, specifically our freshwater capability and wastewater processing, that we don’t have a way to replicate. So if we had a scenario where everyone has to quarantine or isolate because of exposure, it could shut down the city. So we’re protecting against that.”