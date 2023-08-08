SHERIDAN — Originally owned by the Small family, Small’s Ice Cream inhabited the green cabin many associate with ice cream at the Kendrick Park until 1993. After much debate between the Small family and the Sheridan City Council, the Sheridan Recreation District took ownership of the business. 

From 1971-1993, the Small family leased the building from the city of Sheridan to provide ice cream to patrons during summers. Sheridan City Council found it difficult to find anyone to run the ice cream stand in 1971, so the Smalls stepped in, leasing the building for a year. It took the family more than three years to begin profiting from the business. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you