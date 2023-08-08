SHERIDAN — Originally owned by the Small family, Small’s Ice Cream inhabited the green cabin many associate with ice cream at the Kendrick Park until 1993. After much debate between the Small family and the Sheridan City Council, the Sheridan Recreation District took ownership of the business.
From 1971-1993, the Small family leased the building from the city of Sheridan to provide ice cream to patrons during summers. Sheridan City Council found it difficult to find anyone to run the ice cream stand in 1971, so the Smalls stepped in, leasing the building for a year. It took the family more than three years to begin profiting from the business.
“People have a real nostalgic feeling about Small’s Ice Cream in the park,” Jill Small said at a Sheridan City Council meeting in 1992. “People stop me on the street and say, ‘When’s the park going to open?”’
In 1990, the Sheridan City Council considered requiring those interested in operating the concession stand in Kendrick Park to undergo a bidding process. As a result, the Small family was ready to do anything necessary to keep the business.
“If you ask kids what that place is, they don’t think of it as a concession stand,” Small said at a Sheridan City Council meeting in 1990. “We built it…and it’s kind of tough for someone to come in and take over and reap the benefits.”
Sheridan City Council voted 4-2 against requesting proposals for bids on operating the concession stand in March 1990.
In 1992, the council readdressed the situation. Then-council member Kathy Kennedy said she believed requiring interested parties to submit bids to operate the business was fair for everybody. As a response, Larry Small wrote a letter to the editor that published in The Sheridan Press May 20, 1992, hoping to keep the stand in his family. That summer, the Smalls planned to open the stand May 9 but Sheridan City Council delayed the opening date by requiring interested parties to undergo a bidding process, which the Smalls won.
“The bids process should be done after the end of the season at the end of the lease, not the beginning, to allow enough time to plan for the next season,” Larry Small said in the letter.
In 1993, Sheridan City Council decided to forego public bids and allow Sheridan Recreation District to operate the concession stand.
Current Mayor Rich Bridger said he believed the concession stand profits would offset the deficit created by the Kendrick Park Pool in 1993.
Through the Sheridan Recreation District, the Sheridan City Council could also require the stand employees to clean the park bathrooms, still applicable today.
Sheridan Recreation District employees used equipment from the Thorne-Rider Park concession stand to operate the concession stand in Kendrick Park starting in 1993.
Since 1993, the Kendrick Park Ice Cream stand has thrived, Bridger said. Bridger reported last year the stand went through nearly 7,000 gallons of ice cream.
To keep up each year, ice cream from Meadow Gold Dairy, Wilcoxson’s Ice Cream and U.S. Foods is delivered to the stand every day, except for Wednesdays.
