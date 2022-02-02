SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission approved the Oxbow Ranch Subdivision on a 4-1 vote Tuesday, despite some concerns about the proposed subdivision’s location in a flood plain.
“I realize we live in a ‘let the buyer beware’ world out here,” said commissioner Nick Siddle, who voted against the subdivision. “But this instance for me isn’t like… a pickup with an oil leak or something of that nature. We’re talking about a major property investment and probably building some rather expensive homes on the property. Obviously, we’ve seen pictures, and I’ve driven through the flood before. This area is going to flood… So it’s really hard for me to vote with a clear conscience to allow building down there because I don’t think it’s going to be successful.”
The Oxbow Ranch Subdivision is a 50.35-acre property south of State Highway 331 on Loucks Street, County Planner Mark Reid said. Landowners Randal and Stacie Huckeba plan to create six new residential lots on the property with most of the lots going to members of the extended Huckeba family.
Flooding happened relatively recently on the property — just three years ago in 2019, Siddle said. Despite this, project engineer Craig Hossfeld said he had done his homework, and he is convinced dwellings could be built safely on the property.
“Per Randal’s request, we did a very detailed review of the 2019 flood,” Hossfeld said. “We looked at drone imagery, we looked at pictures, we had firsthand accounts, we surveyed he floodline…in order to take a look at what was feasible and what wasn’t…We believe it is possible to build safely, but it is going to have to be properly designed.”
Still, despite the assurances of Hossfeld and project surveyor Thomas Tucker, Greg Townsend — a neighbor of the Huckebas — was concerned the subdivision was an accident waiting to happen.
“What if the engineers are wrong, and this thing turns out to be a wreck?” Townsend asked. “…The main thing I want to know is who’s going to be held responsible when everything goes to hell?”
Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringley said the responsibility will ultimately lie with those who choose to move there despite knowing the subdivision is located in a flood plain.
“Any real estate transaction is buyer beware,” Ringley said. “To my mind, if any potential buyer is aware of all the things that could happen and buys the house anyway…it’s the owner’s responsibility.”
Tucker said he and Hossfeld also assumed responsibility if something went wrong, but it’s ultimately up to the homeowner to decide if they want to move into the subdivision and assume the risks that go with it.
“If that happens and a house gets flooded, that’s my license on the line and the engineer’s license,” Tucker said. “So there are ramifications where a homeowner could go after not only me, but the engineer, the realtor and everybody else…The realtors, part of their job is making sure that the people buying the property know what they’re buying. That’s why we put all this information on the plat where everyone can see it.”
The final plat of the subdivision was approved by the commission with six conditions, many of them related to the property’s location in a flood plain. These include depicting the areas within the Special Flood Hazard Area as drainage easement on the final plat; ensuring each tract contains sufficient area outside the drainage area to accommodate a dwelling; and obtaining Floodplain Development Permits. All of these requirements were fulfilled by the developers, Reid said.
Prior to the approval by the county commission, the subdivision was approved by the county planning and zoning commission on an unanimous 4-0 vote, and the development plan has also been reviewed by Reid and County Engineer Ken Muller, Tucker said.