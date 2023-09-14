BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — The Bighorn Mountains have a rich history with horse and mule packing, with Forest Service professionals and avid outdoorsmen alike pulling from long-standing knowledge and tradition to develop trails and traverse the terrain.
Packing consists of the traditional skill of loading thousands of pounds of material on horses and mules for transport, requiring skills like knot tying and working well with animals. These skills have been passed down through generations of mastery and are deeply ingrained in the history of the Bighorn Mountains.
According to Sara Kirol, public affairs officer at the Bighorn National Forest, the Bighorns were molded by a rich history with horse and mule packing stretching back to 1901, when a good animal was equally as important as a human in protecting forest reserves from timber theft and fire. The strategic packing of supplies and materials on horses and mules opens up corners of BNF for construction, projects and recreation that would otherwise be impassable.
A recent example, Kirol said, is the Bucking Mule Falls Trail bridge project completed in 2018. The Bucking Mule Falls Trail consists of 17 miles of rugged, challenging trail, posing logistical concerns. The bridge and five miles of trail required repair and BNF utilized traditional packing skills to carry out the project.
“In this project alone, the combined use of traditional skills from Forest Service ranks and their partners saved thousands of dollars while still providing direct benefits to the public,” Kirol said.
While packing is utilized by BNF for purposes of project completion and construction, it has its recreational applications as well. With a history tracing back to the mid-18th century, nomadic riders across the world have tapped into packing skills to explore the wilderness. In the modern day, some outdoorsmen choose to forego vehicles in favor of packing up camping supplies on horses to take on the Bighorns.
Backcountry Horsemen of Oregon, a nonprofit organization aiming to perpetuate the responsible use and enjoyment of horses in the wilderness, noted the importance of leaving no trace when engaging in recreational horse packing. Just like any other hiker, camper or hunter would be reasonably expected to do, BHO stressed the importance of planning ahead and being mindful of any potential impact.
“You create the least impact if you camp in an existing campsite and don’t make the area any larger. If you’re riding on trails, stay on the trail and don’t make it wider,” BHO wrote. “It takes a lot more work to camp with horses in a remote area and not create impact.”
Avid outdoorsmen may be familiar with the ethos of ‘pack it in, pack it out,’ a courtesy among hikers, campers and horsemen alike to commit to leaving nothing behind in a campsite. According to BHO, this includes trash like cigarette butts, wrappers, cans, firepit debris and both human and animal waste.
“Always bury your waste unless you pack it out. Besides being disgusting to see waste on top of the ground, it carries germs that the flies spread,” BHO wrote. “Avoiding conflict is important. We all have different values. Remember that what bothers you a lot may not bother someone else.”
Traditional skills like packing are integral to the care, keeping and enjoyment of the Bighorn Mountains, Kirol said, an art she hopes to see continuously passed down in the future.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.