BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — The Bighorn Mountains have a rich history with horse and mule packing, with Forest Service professionals and avid outdoorsmen alike pulling from long-standing knowledge and tradition to develop trails and traverse the terrain.

Packing consists of the traditional skill of loading thousands of pounds of material on horses and mules for transport, requiring skills like knot tying and working well with animals. These skills have been passed down through generations of mastery and are deeply ingrained in the history of the Bighorn Mountains.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

