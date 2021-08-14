DAYTON — In the winter of 2000, the general membership of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association united under a single mission: to preserve working ag lands, knowing those lands also provide open space, wildlife habitat, clean air and clean water, for future generations.
Thus, the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust was created.
“We’re unique in that we grew from a landowner base, and we are affiliated with the Stock Growers Association in that way,” Jessica Crowder, executive director of the Land Trust said. “In that time, we have grown to conserve over 300,000 of agricultural land through perpetual voluntary conservation easements.”
On Aug. 28, the Land Trust will host its annual roundup barbecue, fundraiser and 20th anniversary celebration at the Padlock Ranch near Dayton. A virtual event will open Aug. 19.
“Last year was our 20th anniversary, but because of the pandemic, we postponed and are celebrating this year,” Crowder said. “It is exciting to be able to do this in person and to be able to celebrate 20 years, even if we’re a year late.”
The Land Trust was started by local people recognizing the need for conservation easements on agricultural lands, Crowder said. The WSGLT is dedicated to conserving Wyoming’s working agricultural lands, which also provide open space, wildlife habitat and other environmental benefits for future generations. That happens primarily through conservation easements and an increased awareness about tools to maintain ranchlands.
“We have connections with people and with the land. We are able to meet them where they are, and where they need us,” Crowder said.
The Padlock was specifically chosen for the celebration this year. Twice, the Padlock Ranch Company has been awarded the Environmental Stewardship Award by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association. The Padlock is a family-owned business established in 1943, owned by the Scott family. Former manager and WSGLT Board Chair Wayne Fahsholtz said that for generations, the folks who have owned and worked at the Padlock have had an interest in maintaining the property as good stewards.
“When we won the Environmental Stewardship awards in Montana and Wyoming, those were because of the practices we had primarily around our grazing plans,” Fahsholtz said. “Those gave time for lands to recover and become more vigorous.”
Stewardship and raising crops or cattle go hand-in-hand, he said.
“If you do a better job of grazing and protecting the land, production goes up. It is not like you are giving up something to be a good steward,” Fahsholtz said.
There are conservation easements on the Padlock, Crowder said, so it’s exciting to gather there.
“There is an immense amount of respect that people in Wyoming have for the Padlock Ranch and the Scott family, and those who operate and manage the ranch,” she said. “It’s a unique place, and they do some really great work out there.”
Conservation easements are voluntary agreements that limit the amount and type of development on a property, and are attached with the land’s title, regardless of ownership. They are often individually tailored for landowner and features of the property, and are used primarily to preserve agricultural heritage and conservation values forever.
“Certainly it is generational possession, or transition to young farmers and ranchers or new farmers and ranchers,” Crowder said. “It also may be agricultural use, keeping lands in use and productive.
“Easements are a tool to make that happen too, and to have that local, on the ground affiliation with people who are farming and ranching on a day to day basis is really important,” she said.
Preserving agricultural lands conserves wildlife habitat and open spaces, but there are tax incentives for landowners as well. In choosing lands fit for conservation, it is important to note many of Wyoming’s private lands are well-situated to be productive. They also provide public benefit on a landscape scale, Crowder said. Private ag lands provide ecosystem services, promote clean air and clean water and wildlife habitat. Food and fiber production is also very important, and agricultural conservation easements can preserve those practices as well.
“Even if you aren’t able to hike and hunt and fish and bike on private lands, there is still the benefit we as the general public reap,” she said.
Eleven easements in Sheridan County encompass 10,936 acres within 20 miles of town, Fahsholtz said.
“Easements are not necessary, and may not work for all families, so they are not the (one) answer,” he said. “But it is a tool, and for some families who are trying to pass the ranch on to the next generation, an easement can ensure that can happen, or make it easier.”
For the larger public, a big benefit is preserved open space.
“That open space provides not only the viewsheds, but it also provides habitat for wildlife and watersheds so you have good water quality for the area around town,” he said. “We really want to get the message out that these lands benefit everyone, whether your interest is wildlife or watersheds or ranching.”
The WSGLT event will kick off Aug. 19 with a virtual event and opening of an online auction. The in-person gathering, which is family friendly, and open to ticket holders, is on Aug. 28.
“We are incredibly excited to meet with our landowners, and gather with our partners and participating agencies from across the state on the Padlock Ranch,” Crowder said. “It is an absolutely beautiful place, and it is conserved property.”