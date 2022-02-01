SHERIDAN — For Kaily Patterson-Coonis, working at the Padlock Ranch meant coming home.
Her family moved to the ranch when she was 8 years old, and her dad, Trey Patterson, now works as the ranch CEO.
“I grew up on horseback, spent afternoons riding and raising bottle calves,” Patterson-Coonis said. “It was such a great way to be introduced to agriculture. When you grow up with it you learn it’s a lifestyle more than a job. I just fell in love with it.”
Patterson-Coonis interned at the ranch and attended the University of Wyoming, where she learned more about the business side of agriculture. Now she helps promote the ranch and its products via social media, a regular e-newsletter and by talking with people from the community.
The ranch consists of approximately 450,000 acres across Wyoming and Montana. While headquartered just outside of Dayton, the bulk of the ranch is in Montana. The business has three primary components — the farm, the cow/calf operation and the feed lot — and each piece directly contributes to the other.
Patterson-Coonis spends much of her time marketing the ranch addressing misconceptions and answering questions about ranching. One of the biggest myths about agriculture she hopes to correct is that ranchers don’t care about their cattle.
“When it’s 40-below and it’s snowing and you’re outside trying to keep the water flowing so the cows can drink, or when you’re feeding the cattle every day or doctoring cattle in some of the worst conditions — we do that because we care,” Patterson-Coonis said. “Everything we do is to take care of the cattle. Ranchers are the original animal welfare activists.”
Padlock Chief Financial Officer Kayla McGanty has only worked with the ranch for about a year, but she said the move from Oregon was one she had always hoped to make. She and her husband have family in the area, so when she saw the job listed online, she sent it to her husband with the message, “This is my dream job.” McGanty applied, not convinced it was the right time for a move, but after interviews and a visit, she and her family relocated to the area.
McGanty grew up participating in 4-H and FFA, she rode horses and always had a passion for agriculture.
“I’ve always enjoyed the lifestyle and the work ethic it teaches,” McGanty said. “I knew it was an environment I wanted to raise my daughter in.”
Like many following the Padlock Ranch journey through social media, though, McGanty said she’s learned a lot since taking on the CFO job. The ranch, for example, is largely at the mercy of the weather. While in Oregon it rains often, Wyoming’s climate presents a wide range of challenges for the Padlock operation. During droughts, for example, ranchers are faced with choosing between buying large amounts of hay to feed or reducing their herds — both of which have big financial implications.
“It’s not really how it’s depicted in shows like ‘Yellowstone,’” McGanty said, “but there is always a different obstacle to overcome and they seem to present themselves at the most inopportune times.”
Beyond marketing beef and explaining cattle operations, Patterson-Coonis spends time highlighting the conservation and stewardship practiced on the land. The ranch implements rotational grazing and aims to protect riparian areas and other special habitats and water sources. What’s good for the land is often what best serves the cattle, she said.
By answering questions about ranching, sharing photos of the operations and giving people a glimpse into the life of a rancher, Patterson-Coonis hopes to promote the ranching lifestyle and the product the Padlock produces.
Recently, Padlock Ranch Company started selling its beef direct to consumers through Padlock Premium Beef. Patterson-Coonis and the crew at the Padlock hope to feed into the growing interest people have in knowing the source of their food. They sell through their website, but also plan to participate in local farmers markets and other events.
By forming those closer connections with the community, Patterson-Coonis and the team at the Padlock hope to continue the legacy of Homer and Mildred Scott, who started the ranch in 1943 with a 3,000-acre purchase of land in Dayton and 300 cows.