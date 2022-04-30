SHERIDAN — The Paint Post will host an evening of fun and friendship to benefit the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange from 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 5.
A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange, and more information on their cause will be given at the event.
SFPE is a Christian organization that serves children in crisis by fostering community resources and supplies that help children feel safe, valued and loved. SFPE serves foster, adoptive and kinship parents and children on the intricate and volatile journey of foster care.
To sign up, see thepaintpost.com/calendar.