Raffle painting

Staff and volunteers with the Museum at the Bighorns are selling raffle tickets for a Sam Iddings painting, “Cottonwood Shade."

 Courtesy photo

SHERIDAN — Staff and volunteers with the Museum at the Bighorns are selling raffle tickets for a Sam Iddings painting, “Cottonwood Shade,” starting Aug. 16 through the end of September. Tickets are $10 for one or $40 for five and must be purchased in-person at the museum.

The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances to win the painting with a $250 value. All proceeds help fund the museum’s educational programs. The winner will be drawn Oct. 1 by museum staff.

