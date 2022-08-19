SHERIDAN — Staff and volunteers with the Museum at the Bighorns are selling raffle tickets for a Sam Iddings painting, “Cottonwood Shade,” starting Aug. 16 through the end of September. Tickets are $10 for one or $40 for five and must be purchased in-person at the museum.
The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances to win the painting with a $250 value. All proceeds help fund the museum’s educational programs. The winner will be drawn Oct. 1 by museum staff.
The painting is now on display behind the museum’s front counter. The public is invited to view the painting during museum hours. For the remainder of August, the museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning in September, museum hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m. The painting was donated by Crazy Woman Trading Company.
The winner of the painting will need to be able to pick up the painting from the museum.
The museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.