SHERIDAN — Each year, Sheridan County Boy Scouts attend camps that teach them leadership skills while they explore the outdoors and gain lifelong friendships. Those camps, though, come with a cost, and a Rodeo Week tradition — Dr. Bisbee Memorial Boy Scouts of America Pancake Breakfast — helps Boy Scouts raise funds for outdoor adventures.
Donors play a large part in the yearly success of the pancake breakfast fundraiser.
Perkins provides 25 five-gallon buckets of pancake batter. Walmart, Ridley’s and Albertsons help provide other materials, which help the Boy Scouts with costs. The event utilizes around 60 gallons of orange juice and 30 gallons of milk during the fundraiser.
This year’s Dr. Bisbee Memorial Boy Scouts of America Pancake Breakfast will take place July 14 at Whitney Commons in downtown Sheridan.
The event will take place from 6-9 a.m. and organizers of the pancake breakfast encourage attendees to come early. Tickets cost $5 per child and $8 per adult.
Tickets may be purchased in advance from any Boy Scout from Troop 117 or at Whitney Commons the morning of the event.