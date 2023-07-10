Pancakes stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — Each year, Sheridan County Boy Scouts attend camps that teach them leadership skills while they explore the outdoors and gain lifelong friendships. Those camps, though, come with a cost, and a Rodeo Week tradition — Dr. Bisbee Memorial Boy Scouts of America Pancake Breakfast — helps Boy Scouts raise funds for outdoor adventures.

Donors play a large part in the yearly success of the pancake breakfast fundraiser. 

Recommended for you