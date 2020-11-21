SHERIDAN — This year, the Downtown Sheridan Association is asking Santa — and the community — for joy.
“My holiday wish for the DSA is to spread joy through downtown Sheridan,” said Zoila Perry, executive director of DSA. “I want people to do takeout. I want people to share their local purchases on social media and to send a gift basket or flowers from downtown to their friends. I want people to just tell our business owners they are appreciated.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the service sector harder than many others, and according to the National Restaurant Association, by September, nearly one in six restaurants across the nation was closed permanently or long term. That left nearly 3 million employees out of work, and meant the industry was on track to lose $240 billion in sales by the end of 2020.
“Now that people are home they are cooking more, and people are not eating out,” Perry said, adding that there are ways to still support local establishments. “I would encourage people to do a take-out at least once a week to support those local restaurants.”
Part of a vibrant downtown is a rich variety of local restaurants, and Perry said Sheridan needs retail, restaurants, offices and professional services downtown.
“When you are eating downtown, shopping downtown, you’re bringing that money back into our communities,” she said. “… If we’re not doing that, down the road, we may have a dying downtown.”
The impact COVID-19 has had on local restaurants is not limited to one area. From restrictions on how many people can be served inside a restaurant to supply chain issues, and cleaning and sanitization demands or contact tracing among staff — or having a limited staff working extra hours because others are out sick or quarantined — restaurant owners have had to make significant changes to navigate the current crisis.
“Obviously the impacts have been in all areas, from regulations on how many people we can have in, to just the amount of people who have been going out and about,” said Tye Bach, owner of the Pony Grill and Bar. “We had to close early (Monday) because we found out another member of our staff tested positive. It is a real challenge every time that happens.”
Several weeks ago, the Wyoming Department of Health scaled back its contact tracing to focus on lab-confirmed cases, and not close contacts of those who tested positive for COVID-19, because the number of people infected with the coronavirus has gone up exponentially, according to Jennifer Graves, COVID-19 public information officer with Sheridan County. This means it is up to individuals to quarantine per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“We are getting so many lab-confirmed cases every day that we need to focus on them, and we are providing them with the instructions to contact trace the people they have been in contact with,” Graves said.
But that means the responsibility for contact tracing falls to those who are not trained in public health.
“County health will help us, but right now they are no longer doing the contact tracing because they can’t keep up. We can’t wait for them to get to it,” Bach said. “If a staff member calls and says they are positive, we want to jump on it right away. There is a lot of logistic stuff to cover, really, in explaining why someone can or can’t work.”
And then there is the financial side of running a restaurant in 2020. Andy Ward took ownership of Frackelton's Nov. 1, and said while numbers are down, he believes in the restaurant.
“If you look at the numbers from last year to this year, we are down a little bit because we had to close for two months,” Ward said. “But if you factor all that has happened in, we are doing pretty darn good.”
This summer, Frackelton's had to close because of employees with COVID-19 but continues to follow regulations and restrictions in the hopes of remaining open this winter.
“We have a fantastic team of people that work here. None of us like this, but we keep doing what we do because we love the restaurant and believe in the community,” Ward said. “We are doing everything we can to make sure the public is staying safe and healthy and experiencing a good meal and some good drinks.”
As Christmas comes, Perry recommended purchasing gift cards from local restaurants, or even dropping off a take-out meal to a friend or neighbor. Bach said that he is also thankful for a great staff and loyal customers at the Pony, which is open this weekend for lunch and dinner.
“Our business level is OK, but it is definitely down,” he said. “But we are doing everything on our end to keep ourselves safe. That is all that we can control. We have restrictions on us, and we are doing our best to follow them.
“We are being asked to do these things … keep coming in if you feel safe doing it, and we are doing everything we can to keep you safe,” Bach said, also asking individuals to do their best to help that establishment follow the rules so they can stay open.