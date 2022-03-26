SHERIDAN — For many recreational users of the Bighorn Mountains and Cloud Peak Wilderness, collaboration and cooperation remain key. That collaboration may soon increase with help from a state agency, open dialogue among user groups and necessity brought about by increasing popularity of the area.
Five panelists recently discussed recreation in Sheridan County and surrounding areas through different lenses of use, from riding through the Cloud Peak Wilderness on horseback to teaching others how to care for trails and roadways as a cross-country skier or four-wheeled vehicle enthusiast. Potential future collaboration ideas culminated with Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation Manager Patrick Harrington, who mentioned potential for a Sheridan/Johnson County collaborative fashioned after seven already-established collaboratives throughout the state.
Currently, Bighorn Basin, Great Divide, Natrona County, Northeast Wyoming, Park County, Sweetwater County and Wind River have functioning outdoor recreation collaboratives. The Bighorn Basin Outdoor Recreation Collaborative represents communities that lie within the eastern and southern portions of the Bighorn Basin and was the state’s first collaborative to be assembled in 2018.
“Agencies like the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management look to BBORC to help understand what the Bighorn Basin communities want done, and project prioritization,” the website reads. “BBORC also works with other grassroots organizations, including the Tenslep Nowood Trailbreakers and the Hot City Alliance, to have a comprehensive view of the outdoor recreation opportunities in all the communities they represent.”
Harrington said a large purpose for the collaboratives and his state office is to maintain resiliency of Wyoming’s outdoor treasurers with large increases in visitors since 2020.
“The future is now,” Harrington said. “We don’t get the on/off switch. The on/off switch exists out there somewhere else, and it’s on, and we have these people coming to our public lands.
“I think the important thing is how do we build our public land features and infrastructure in a way that is resilient and ensures these things are here for our kids and our grandkids,” Harrington continued.
Those collaboratives aim to build consensus to move projects forward from the community’s perspective. The state agency serves as a gentle push to keep projects moving forward.
“They really are great,” Harrington said. “I’m happy to tell you the success stories of these collaborations; they have been well received and again it’s that grassroots needs bubbling up to a practical (application.)”
While issues may arise on the mountain among user groups, representatives of a diverse group of users shared positive stories of sharing the Bighorn Mountains on Tuesday at Luminous Brewhouse during the Lunchtime Conversations About Open Spaces hosted by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.
Cloud Peak Backcountry Horseman Phillip Huckins said while there may be a bad apple in a group of riders, he’s had pleasant experiences with folks on the mountain. His group of equestrian enthusiasts focuses on maintaining trails for horseback riders especially on the Red Grade Trail System.
Similarly, Travis Harnish with the Bighorn Mountain Crawlers — a vehicle use group in the mountains — works to teach its members how to respect trails and maintain public land instead of rip apart nonmotorized trails. Harnish said tread lightly ethics remain imperative to the group’s annual safari in the Bighorns, which he also saw double in size year over year during the pandemic.
The group maintains a family-friendly atmosphere and helps clean up trails by utilizing chainsaws and allowing other users to borrow the group’s equipment if needed.
Trail use must remain cordial and cooperative, presenters reiterated.
“Everybody has a right to use those trails, as long as they’re courteous,” Huckins said.
Harnish also mentioned education as an integral element in maintaining public lands.
“A big part that we can do locally is obviously educating others,” Harnish said.
Harrington said groups like the ones merging at Luminous Brewhouse March 22 could very much be part of the upcoming Sheridan/Johnson County Collaborative, although he said the agency is not quite ready to sign people up. A timeline for establishing the collaborative has not yet been established but will be published in the newspaper, Harrington said.