SHERIDAN — Several members and businesses in the community and surrounding region participated in the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Parade Friday, traversing an alternative route to former years due to Main Street construction.
The parade route traveled south on Brooks Street, turned on Works Street and finished traveling north on Gould Street.
First People Pow Wow earned the grand prize.
Commercial
3. A-Line Roofing & Exteriors
Marching bands
1. Sheridan High School Band
2. Drum & Bugle Corp Color Guard & Marching Band
3. Kalif Shrine Oriental Band
Youth
1. WyoTana Grizzlies 4-H Wild In My Yard / "Undaunted"
Tax exempt
1. Sheridan Head Start / "Building bold, bright and brave leaders!"
2. City of Sheridan Recycling
3. Model A & Pioneer Car Club of Sheridan and Johnson Counties
Honorable Mention: Donna's Dance Academy
Community Groups
Light Harness
1. Barbula's Carriage Service & Frackeltons Restaurant / "Gypsy Vanner Horses"
Novelty
1. Rich Urbatchka / "High Wheeler Bicycle"
Organizers gave special recognition to Sheridan WYO Rodeo Wranglers and all of the equestrian participants.