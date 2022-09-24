SHERIDAN — Parent liaisons with Compass Center for Families continue to work with parents in Sheridan County School District 2 and expand their impact across more schools.
According to a report the liaisons recently provided to the SCSD2 Board of Trustees, during the last school year, 940 families received information and support from the parent liaisons.
Of those, 309 families worked with their parent liaison on an ongoing basis.
The mission of the Parent Liaison Program, according to Compass Center for Families, is to create strong partnerships between schools and parents to ensure success for all children. Parent liaisons work as part of a team to help bridge the gap between home and school. They offer individualized support, parent education opportunities, community and school resource connection and encourage communication and connection between teachers, staff and parents.
The Parent Liaison Program model was developed by Thrive in Bozeman, Montana, and implemented in Sheridan County during the 2015-2016 school year as a public/private partnership between Thrive, Sheridan County School District 2, Compass Center for Families and key community stakeholders.
For the 2022-2023 school year, parent liaisons are present in all six SCSD2 elementary schools as well as Sheridan Junior High School.
“Children are an intricate part of a family system and you cannot remove them from that family system,” said Kassahn Mathson, Compass director of programming. “And when a family system is experiencing stress or distress, it dramatically impacts kiddos, and teachers see that in the classroom.”
Kelly Rickett, a parent liaison for Highland Park Elementary School, recounted helping a parent who was on the brink of losing housing for herself and her family due to the sale of her rental home. Rickett said she helped the mother navigate applications for assistance, overcome language barriers and supplied her with things like Walmart gift cards.
Angela Brugger, the parent liaison for Story Elementary School and Woodland Park Elementary School, also shared a story with the SCSD2 board. Brugger shared the story of an ongoing relationship parent liaisons had with a mother who was involved in an abusive relationship and struggled to leave.
“There were times where we wouldn't hear from her and usually it was when she was struggling or they're really struggling with that relationship,” Brugger said. “And you know, teachers couldn't get a hold of her staff couldn't get a hold of her.”
When the mother made the decision to leave the abusive relationship, she needed help finding housing for herself and her four children.The situation impacted the children’s performance in school, as they were behind academically and some behavioral concerns had arisen.
The family now lives in Buffalo, has steady housing and the children are doing better in school. Brugger said the things that stood out to her the most through the process were the continuity of care provided by parent liaisons over five years and that the mother and family were always treated with respect and without judgment.
Mathson also noted that Compass has expanded the parent liaison program to schools in Buffalo.
A survey of those who have utilized the parent liaison services showed improved access to community resources, improved parent/school communication, schools better understanding family situations, better parental involvement and improved student attendance.
In addition, Mathson said, not all interactions are as in-depth or involved as the stories they shared. Some are parents seeking help with things like gas money, advice on tutoring or behavioral issues.
School board members emphasized that the program is available to all families, and encouraged Compass to consider implementing a liaison at the high school level as well as the other schools in which they operate.