SHERIDAN — John C. Schiffer Collaborative School’s Parents for Academic Student Success Committee will host a fundraiser for the school April 21.
The event will feature bingo, a silent auction and a chili and hot dog dinner. It will also include a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and games.
The cost is $10 for dinner and two bingo cards. Additional bingo cards cost $3 for two or two for $5.
All proceeds will benefit students, families and teachers at Schiffer.
The event will take place at the school, located at 850 Dome Loop Road.