RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 social worker Michele Fritz is partnering with Tongue River Valley Community Center to host parent meetings navigating today's parenting issues.
The meeting hosted April 5 was an open discussion with Fritz and Tongue River High School School Resource Officer Brandon Masters.
From 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, parents and caregivers of fifth through eighth-graders are welcome to discuss specific topics. A meal and child care are provided for attendees.
April 12 will bring in Uprising, a local nonprofit focusing on human trafficking prevention and education.
April 19 will bring in Sheridan Advocacy and Resource Center, a local nonprofit focused on victim services.
April 26 will focus on Sources of Strength, a local program committed to overall health and wellness of people.
The events are free and open to the public, hosted at TRVCC Ranchester, located at 124 Dayton St. To register, see trvcc.org or call 307-655-9419.