SHERIDAN — Uprising Executive Director Terri Markham and Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children Commander Chris McDonald presented to a room full of parents, school liaisons and victim advocates Tuesday on the topic of online youth sexual exploitation.

Markham said children and teens are gaining access to technology at younger and younger ages, propping naïve minds up to potentially be taken advantage of by online predators.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you