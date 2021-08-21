SHERIDAN — While many Sheridan County students might be attending the same school this fall, they might find themselves greeting several new faces, including new principals.
For the last 15 years, Charles Auzqui was a well-known figure at Sheridan County School District 3, serving as both the district’s superintendent and principal at the Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School.
As Auzqui took over as superintendent of neighboring Johnson County School District 1 July 1, SCSD3 officials will continue their search for his successor during the fall and early winter. To fill the void, SCSD3 hired former Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown on an interim basis through the 2021-22 school year.
Sheridan County School District 1 had one principal’s position to fill for the upcoming school year, after a Big Horn Middle School Principal Richard Welch announced his retirement last spring, ending his 31-year career with the district.
Taking up where Welch left is Brian Lawson, who previously served as assistant and interim principals at Sheridan High School since coming to the area two years ago. Lawson said he realizes he’s replacing not just a person, but an institution, in Welch.
“He’s done such a fantastic job at Big Horn,” Lawson said. “The goal is to come in and continue the great work he and the staff there have started.”
Lawson, who has previously taught at the middle school level, said he’s looking forward to continuing Welch’s legacy of excellence at BHMS.
“I’ve absolutely loved my time at Sheridan but I’ve always had the goal of going back to the middle school level,” he said. “I’m excited to get back to that. I’m also excited to step back into that smaller school community at Big Horn.”
Lawson’s leaving Sheridan County District 2 was just one of a plethora of changes in the district’s administrative ranks.
Taking the reins at SHS as its new principal is Michael Carnes, who joins SCSD2 after serving as the principal at Middletown Area High School in Middletown, Pennsylvania.
Carnes is the one true new face among the district’s administrative ranks. Though, SCSD2 will feature several familiar faces in new roles, due in part to the retirement of longtime Superintendent Craig Dougherty at the end of June.
Scott Stults, who previously served the district as its assistant superintendent of instruction and human resources, was hired to succeed Dougherty, with Rebecca Adsit, the principal at Sheridan Junior High School, later being promoted to fill Stults’ former position. The domino effect continued, with Meadowlark Elementary School Principal Christy Spielman moving over to lead the staff at SJHS and Scott Cleland, who had been the top administrator at Highland Park Elementary School, succeeding Spielman at Meadowlark.
That opened the door for a new member to join the administrative ranks at SCSD2. District officials recently announced veteran teacher Molly Swan was named as the interim principal at Highland Park.
While new to the role as principal, Swan’s career in education spans a total of 29 years, including 10 years with SCSD2. Most recently, Swan has worked for six years as a reading recovery teacher at Highland Park.
Stults said the amount of shuffling of administrators in preparation for the 2021-22 school year is definitely “not the norm” but has opened up new opportunities for existing district leaders, allowing them to find new professional challenges without having to go elsewhere.
“We try to develop leaders within our ranks,” Stults said. “We need the right people on the bus, and we need the right people in the right places.
“We know it’s critical to have the best and brightest teachers in our classrooms teaching our kids. Second to that is our building leadership.”