SHERIDAN — Lindsay Parish loves a challenge.
That’s why she loves teaching math, challenging her students to solve various problems and fall in love with the subject like she did. That’s why she learned how to ski and rock climb while earning her undergraduate degree in math education at the University of Wyoming. That’s why she started and sponsored the Outdoors Club at Sheridan High School and enjoys outdoor activities every season, refusing to let the occasional injury slow her active lifestyle. Most recently, that’s why she pursued a master’s degree in middle-level math education and accepted a position with Big Horn Middle School.
“I love to learn,” Parish, 30, said. “I love to get better at what I’m doing. I love being an educator — it has brought me a lot of joy. … And, if I’m asking my students to learn new and challenging things, I want to continue to learn and do challenging things myself.”
A Cheyenne native, Parish grew up surrounded by friends, family and mentors who pushed her to try new things and credits her early-life experiences outdoors and with math for developing her passion for both. After graduating from the University of Wyoming she taught high school math in Anchorage, Alaska, with her high school sweetheart-turned husband.
Familiar with the Bighorn Mountains, Parish and her husband were eager to move to Sheridan and teach. In 2018, the Parishes started the Outdoors Club at Sheridan High School, which partners with the Wyoming Wilderness Association for funding and support.
Her love of learning and tackling new challenges drives Parish to encourage her students to do the same — with the Outdoors Club, Parish regularly takes students to the Bighorns to rock climb, ski and mountain bike. The opportunity to help students find their “niche” outdoors as well as form a relationship with high-schoolers outside the classroom reminds Parish why she loves her job.
“I like the variety [of being outdoors],” Parish said. “And that’s why I like teaching too because it changes every year. You meet new students and get to work with them and so, it just is a new change every time, and I like that.”
Fellow Sheridan High School math teachers Isaac VanDyke and Haley Valentine see Parish’s adventurous spirit manifest itself in her willingness to try different ways of teaching her students and staying active. Valentine said her students often ask if they can visit neighboring Mrs. Parish’s room, and VanDyke pointed to Parish overcoming the adversity of a knee injury to bike across Iowa as a show of Parish’s character.
“She offers solutions instead of complaining about things,” VanDyke said. “She really wants to focus on the kids, and when you’re focusing on the kids, it’s really easy to work with someone. She’s super fun to work with, witty and hilarious.”
Parish also serves as a steward with the Provision Fund, an organization which oversees donations from patrons, or community members of Sheridan County, and allocates them to early childhood education, elderly and senior care and parks and recreation services. Her involvement as one of 10 stewards has further opened Parish’s eyes to the problem-solving and opportunity-creating nature of Sheridanites.
“She is a person who brings a lot of fun and challenge and adventure to both Sheridan High School and the community,” VanDyke said. “And that is what young people in our town and community need to see, and she is like Sheridan, Wyoming, to an extent. You see that in her actions, activities and personality.”
While Parish motivates her peers, the Provision Fund, teaching in Sheridan County and sponsoring the Outdoors Club has inspired Parish to continue to face and overcome challenges in the Sheridan community.
“Because Sheridan is a small town, you can be and need to be involved with anything you want to see happen,” Parish said. “You have to be a part of it. If you want a specific club or resource, you can be an integral part of developing it, which is a cool opportunity and a responsibility.”