SHERIDAN — A pond in Malcolm Wallop Park, a historic locomotive and the state’s Fire A pension plan were all discussed during the Sheridan City Council’s second fiscal year 2022 budget discussion.
The goal of Monday’s facilitated budget conversation was to discuss potential amendments to the city’s budget before the council’s next meeting June 7, city administrator Stuart McRae said.
McRae shared, and council provided feedback on, a variety of staff-recommended adjustments to the city’s $55.06 million budget.
Locomotive park: Is it worth the investment?
One of the most contentious discussions this year involves $300,000 earmarked for the movement of the city’s Rotary Park and its locomotive, which dates back to 1943.
Earlier this year,McRae discussed a potential land swap that, if approved, would allow the locomotive to move north from its current 12,327-square-foot location on the corner of Broadway and Fifth streets to a new 24,829-square-foot area.
The project would be an expensive one for the city with track and roadbed restoration alone costing between $75,000 and $100,000, while relocating the locomotive would cost the city between $350,000 and $500,000. Other project costs would be covered by the Rotary Club of Sheridan.
Currently, the city has budgeted $300,000 for moving the locomotive to the new property, McRae said. Additional options include the staff-recommended option of reducing the allocation to $150,000 or removing the allocation entirely.
Choosing to remove all $300,000 essentially kills the project, McRae said, but earmarking some dollars for the project allows the city to continue soliciting public input on the project and to pursue lower bids and grant funding.
Councilors were divided on how to proceed with the project, with some noting its value and others questioning whether the sizable financial investment was worth it.
Mayor Rich Bridger said he was in favor of putting money toward the project.
“I look at what it could be, and we could have a really nice park over there,” Bridger said. “…I just see that there’s a lot of good that could come from it.”
Councilor Clint Beaver noted the city’s master parks plan recommended not moving forward with any new parks at this time due to the parks department already being understaffed and not sufficiently funded.
“One of the strong recommendations as I read that plan was not to expand our parks system because we are already understaffed and underbudgeted for maintaining properly what we currently have,” Beaver said. ”I subscribe to that particular recommendation. We are blessed with tremendous resources in the community in terms of pathways and parks, and while it is always fun to make a new park, the professional recommendation was that we don’t go there in this particular point in our history.”
Councilor Kristen Jennings noted that, while $300,000 was allocated in this year’s budget, the full project would cost much more.
“I think the thing we have to remember is that this is more than just $300,000 or $150,000,” Jennings said. “…This is going to continue to cost who knows how much to continue to develop this. Until there’s more numbers on what that might look like, I’m not in favor of it.”
Councilor Steven Brantz said he was in favor of allocating the $150,000 as it gave him, and the entire council, more time to do their “due diligence” in considering every angle of the project.
“Like I was mentioning earlier this week, I’m all for putting it in the budget,” Brantz said. “But we realize that just because it’s in the budget doesn’t mean it’s an approved action….I think it’s a good thing, but I don’t think we need to rush into it. I think we allow the public a chance to digest it and give more input…I need some more time myself to think about it, and I’d like to visit with the public a little more too.”
New pond not going swimmingly
The FY2022 budget includes a $200,000 allocation for the creation of a pond in Malcolm Wallop Park, according to McRae. This is in addition to $180,000 in previously allocated city funds and $340,000 in grants the city has accumulated since 2018 for the pond.
The project was previously budgeted at $700,000, but in a recently revised estimate, the cost jumped to $974,000, according to McRae. The increase is related to items not previously included in the estimate including hauling dirt (around $200,000) and additional design work (around $60,000).
McRae said, rather than allocating more money for the project, it was staff’s recommendation to eliminate the project from the city’s budget, at least for now.
“It’s a very expensive project for a pond,” McRae said. “We’ve got enough other features around the city and the county… that we would not lose too much, and we would gain another $380,000 back into the budget.”
Councilor Aaron Linden agreed the project was not worth pursuing at this time, due to its price tag.
“We’re throwing good money after bad,” Linden said. “…With everything else going on and the increased costs, it just doesn’t make sense.”
If the council decides to eliminate the project from the budget, grant funds would be returned, McRae said. While this isn’t typically the way the city handles grants, it is necessary given the circumstances, McRae said.
“It certainly would not be the norm, and it would not be the practice we want to do,” McRae said. “But…we’ve been through COVID. We’ve been through a change of council. I think our feeling is that we could mitigate that to the point where it would not harm a future request for a grant.”
Preparing to pay into the pension
The FY2022 budget includes a $100,000 line item that will set money aside for eventual payment into the state’s Fire A pension plan. Due to the expected costs of paying into the pension plan, staff is recommending doubling that amount to $200,000, McRae said.
The Wyoming Retirement System’s Fire A Pension Plan is a plan for paid firefighters hired before July 1, 1981. Six cities, two counties and one county airport currently have employees covered by the plan in the state. With 25 people covered by the plan, the city of Sheridan has 8.6% of the state’s retirees and beneficiaries.
The plan is currently 41% funded with $97.96 million and is expected to be exhausted sometime in 2026 unless the state and municipalities pay into the program.
The Wyoming Legislature is considering funding solutions for the pension during the interim, and it is expected payments from cities will be part of that solution, McRae said. The amount required from the city of Sheridan will be dependent on a variety of factors to be determined in the legislation, including whether changes are made to the plan’s benefits and how much the state chooses to contribute to the plan. But in three potential scenarios presented to Sheridan City Council last month, Human Resources Director Heather Doke said the city could pay anywhere from $149,000 to $725,000 per year, for a term of 15 to 20 years, into the plan.
Any amendments to the city’s FY2022 budget, which will begin July 1, 2021, will be considered and voted on during the June 7 meeting.