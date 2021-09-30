SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council will soon consider the implementation of park shelter reservation fees, which could raise funds for the creation of new shelters in the community.
The proposed $25 half-day rental fee is in line with most other cities and towns in the state, which range between $20 and $150 for rentals, according to Sheridan Parks Superintendent Steve Gage.
With roughly 400 shelter reservations in the city parks each year, the new fee could bring in roughly $10,000 to the city each year, Gage said.
Those dollars would be placed into a restricted revenue fund reserved for the construction of additional shelters and maintenance of existing structures, Gage said.
In the latest Parks and Recreation master plan from 2019, Sheridan community members listed the creation of additional shelter areas as one of their top five facilities priorities for the Sheridan-area parks, Gage said, and this is one way to achieve that goal.
“Those sun-shade shelters, you can build one of those right now for around $20,000,” Gage said. “So you’re probably looking at (saving up money for) a couple years for some of these larger shelters. It might take three years of revenue, but we’ll take it. If we can do that, that’s great.”
The city council will consider the resolution allowing for the institution of park shelter reservation fees at its Oct. 4 meeting. If approved, the fees would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
In a report to the Sheridan City Council Monday, Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner revealed that responses to the city’s community involvement process regarding accessory dwelling units had been overwhelmingly negative.
In a survey of 453 community residents, 358 people said they would not be in favor of allowing accessory dwelling units in the R-1 residential districts of the city, while 95 said they would, Sanner said.
The survey was conducted online and in person at three public engagement meetings held throughout the month of August, Sanner said.
Accessory dwelling units, which are currently allowed in the city’s R-2 and R-3 residential zones, are small second dwellings located on the same lot as a primary dwelling. The accessory dwelling unit can take several forms, from an apartment over the primary building’s garage to a smaller house in the backyard of the primary building.
The public hearings regarded the expansion of accessory dwelling units into the city’s R-1 residential zones, which would have opened them to an additional 40% of the city. The city suggested the change as one potential way to address its ongoing housing shortage.
Public comments shared during the public meetings were overwhelmingly critical of the idea, Sanner said. Quotes shared during the city council study session Monday said the expansions of ADUs would “create more problems than it’s worth” and was “not a good idea for Sheridan.”
These comments are consistent with those from the first public involvement meeting Aug. 5.During the meeting, citizens said they understood the need for affordable housing but also voiced a variety of concerns with a proposed ordinance change, from how it could negatively impact property values to how it could increase traffic and put an increased strain on aging utilities systems.
On Monday, Sanner asked the council for additional guidance on how to proceed with the discussion, but did not receive any. However, Mayor Rich Bridger previously said he thought it was unlikely the discussion would move forward due to the overwhelmingly negative reaction.