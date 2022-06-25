SHERIDAN — Despite flooding in Yellowstone National Park, Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker remains optimistic about the county’s tourist season.
“Right now, we’re pretty insulated because we’re luckily very events-driven,” Parker said of the flooding’s impact on Sheridan County. “…There’s lots of people who do come by and stay in hotels and day-trip on their way to and from Yellowstone, but we’re not as reliant on that visitation as somewhere like Cody. So we haven’t seen the mass cancellations that they have yet…Part of the reason we don’t market Sheridan as a stop on the way to Yellowstone is to shelter ourselves from things that are outside of our control…so we’re hopefully going to be lucky.”
Beginning June 12, unprecedented amounts of rainfall caused substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides within Yellowstone National Park. Historic water levels caused severe damage to roads, water and wastewater systems, power lines and other critical park infrastructure.
The three southern entrances to the park — including West Yellowstone, Jackson Hole and Cody — reopened June 22, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement.
However, vehicle entry is limited to a license-plate number system. On even-numbered days, only vehicles with license plates ending in an even number will be allowed into the park. On odd-numbered days, only vehicles with license plates ending in an odd number will be allowed into the park.
Parker acknowledged this wasn’t a perfect method, but the alternatives were even less desirable.
“It’s by no means the smoothest (method), but it is the cleanest and quickest way to get the park back open,” Parker said. “The alternative was to wait until a reservation system could have been implemented and stay closed until the second week of July. Every day the park is closed, that is $20 million in direct revenue lost for (the park’s concessions management company) Xanterra…and countless millions for the gateway communities in Wyoming, so it’s obviously important to get Yellowstone open as soon as possible.”
In his June 22 statement, Sholly said fewer than 5,000 vehicles entered the park’s south loop on Wednesday, which is roughly half of the normal 10,000 or more vehicles. Less than 1% of vehicles had to be turned around due to having the wrong license plate.
"While it's too early to tell if the license plate system worked, it appears to have done its job by cutting our normal traffic counts by half," Sholly said. "As we've discussed with our community partners, we will monitor this together and make adjustments if necessary. We're happy to have visitors back in Yellowstone and appreciate the patience of the public and community partners as we continue working through this difficult situation."
Parker said the northern loop of the park may open at some point this summer, but the two northern entrances out of Cooke City and Gardiner, Montana, will not open due to significant flooding damage in those areas.
In addition to the flooding in Yellowstone, fuel prices might also dissuade travelers from visiting Sheridan County this summer, with the national average at $4.98 per gallon, Parker said. Last year, the national average was $3.07, Parker said.
Despite this, Parker said he expected to see many travelers brave the high gas prices and make a trip to Sheridan County.
“It’s higher than we’ve ever seen it, but so are airline tickets,” Parker said. “They’re up 25% domestically, and that’s not the only problem….The airlines are telling us there’s not very many (pilots) around, so they’re seeing cancellations on a level they’ve never seen before…So we’re still seeing people jump in their cars and drive.”
Parker said he expects the county to benefit particularly from international travelers from Europe, Canada and Australia. President Joseph Biden’s administration has done away with pre-departure COVID-19 testing for inbound travelers, and the U.S. Travel Association expects 5.4 million additional international visitors to come into the country this summer and spend upward of $9 million.
Parker said he expected many of those international tourists to visit Sheridan County and the western United States.
“The big gateways — San Francisco, New York, (Las) Vegas — are going to be busy and they’re going to be popular again,” Parker said. “But there’s still a desire from people in Europe specifically to get out of cities and visit the West. So we should see a good bulk of business this year.”
During the first four months of 2022, Sheridan County recorded 87,339 visitors, down significantly from 119,208 visitors during the first four months of 2021, Parker said. However, visitors have been staying longer in 2022, and average trip length increased from 2.75 days in 2021 to 3.83 days in 2022.
“The longer people stay, the more they spend,” Parker said. “... If you spend almost four days here, you’re engaging in activities and spending locally. Those are spectacular numbers, and that’s part of the reason I think we’ll be a little better insulated from some of the havoc in Yellowstone than other communities around us.”