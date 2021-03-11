SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Director Shawn Parker recently earned a spot on the Wyoming Tourism Board after an appointment by Gov. Mark Gordon and approval by the Wyoming Senate.
Nine members comprise the statewide board representing six districts and three at-large appointees.
Parker’s district will include Sheridan, Johnson, Campbell, Crook and Weston counties. The board serves as the primary proponent of the state’s tourism and hospitality industries and provides governance and policy oversight for the Wyoming Office of Tourism, according to the board’s website.
Parker said the appointment process happened relatively quickly. He found out about the appointment the last week of February and will attend a board retreat in April.
“And then it’s just off to the races,” Parker said. “I know the ins and outs of the industry, of course, so I think I’ll be able to get up to speed pretty quick.”
He added that he has worked with many people involved with the board indirectly on a variety of projects.
Parker added that he still considers himself an “outsider,” having only been in the role of SCTT director for about a half-dozen years. But that also means he understands why people not from Wyoming would want to home here.
“It’s not just Yellowstone and Grand Teton,” Parker said. “It’s also about how they see Sheridan and Sheridan County and applying what has worked for us to other smaller communities who have just as much to offer.”
If there is one area he’ll need to do his homework on, Parker said it would likely be around the biannual budgeting process of the state. Even that, though, he said he’s confident he’ll learn quickly.
Parker, in the past, has served on the Critical Air Service Team for Sheridan and Johnson counties. He’s also served on the advisory board for the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.