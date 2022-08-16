SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan’s recently formed parks department will soon have a new home.

Following an executive session Aug. 15, the Sheridan City Council voted unanimously to purchase facilities located at 820 KROE Lane for $790,698.67. This property, currently home to power equipment repair shop ProMec Services, will be the new home for the parks department offices and will also store some of the department’s equipment, City Administrator Stuart McRae said.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

