SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan’s recently formed parks department will soon have a new home.
Following an executive session Aug. 15, the Sheridan City Council voted unanimously to purchase facilities located at 820 KROE Lane for $790,698.67. This property, currently home to power equipment repair shop ProMec Services, will be the new home for the parks department offices and will also store some of the department’s equipment, City Administrator Stuart McRae said.
The city currently has four properties housing parks department personnel and/or equipment, McRae said. A building at 476 Marion St. is used as the department’s offices while 103 N. Gould St. is used as the principal storage facility for large equipment. Additional storage space is located at 830 Beaver St. and 2005 Frackleton St.
Both the Marion Street offices and Gould Street storage would relocate to the KROE Lane building, McRae said, while the department would continue to use its Beaver Street and Frackleton Street facilities.
The city will pay for the KROE Lane facilities by reallocating American Rescue Plan Act dollars from two previously budgeted projects, McRae said. The first is the purchase of an incident command vehicle for the Sheridan Police Department. The city had allocated $400,000 in ARPA funds to the project.
“(We determined) we would need to come up with another $400,000 or so in order to pay for one,” McRae said of the incident command center. “That’s just not going to happen by the time the ARPA money needs to be spent.”
The city will also reallocate $400,000 previously allocated to the creation of public restrooms at 103 N. Gould St., McRae said. The city hopes to eventually recoup this money by selling the Marion Street property currently used as office space by the parks department.
The new facility is the latest big change for the parks department, which just became the city’s eighth department earlier this summer. The department, managed by Steve Gage, oversees 353 acres of parks and open space, more than 16 miles of pathways, 3,300 trees, a municipal golf course, a municipal cemetery and the city’s weed and pest operations.
The move into the KROE Lane facilities received strong approval from the council, including Councilor Clint Beaver.
“I think the consolidation of facilities will be very beneficial long term for the city,” Beaver said.
The city hopes to move the parks department into the KROE Lane facilities by Nov. 1, City Attorney Brendon Kerns said.
The purchase of the new facility was spurred on by a recent review of the 103 N. Gould St. building, which is currently being used as parks department storage and was formerly the home of Cook Ford. In that review, the city council and the Downtown Development Authority determined the building’s dilapidated state would require a significant amount of money to repair, and the necessary funds to accomplish the repairs — nearly $3 million — were beyond the fund availability of the city.
A resolution, approved by the council earlier this month, recommended obtaining estimates for demolishing the building and paving the demolished area into additional parking spaces, while also obtaining estimates for the creation of public restrooms on the property.
Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.