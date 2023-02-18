SHERIDAN — “All in favor of the motion, say aye” may be a familiar phrase for those involved in clubs like FFA or government and nonprofit entities.
This common phrase is one of many used in the practice of parliamentary procedure. Parliamentary procedure, or Robert’s Rules of Order, is a method to run a meeting effectively and efficiently, Arvada-Clearmont High School FFA Advisor Caleb Green said.
“It also helps the group make decisions and think critically about the decisions they are making,” Sheridan High School FFA Advisor Clay Christensen said.
The goals of parliamentary procedure are to tackle one thing at a time, be courteous to everyone, protect the rights of the minority and assure the rule of the majority, former SHS FFA Advisor and current Sheridan County Commissioner Nick Siddle said. Foundational rules for parliamentary procedure.
• Only one topic may be addressed at a time: These topics are called motions and require a second to be put to a vote.
• Only one person may speak at a time: The mover of the motion may speak first on the floor so the basic information can be relayed. The mover is also the last to speak, allowing the group to rebuttal.
• All members have equal rights: Every member has to be recognized by the moderator before they speak. Before relaying information, the speaker must convey their point by using the phrase, “I wish to speak for/against the motion.”
• Each item is entitled to an open debate: Everyone may speak once, allowing everyone to speak their mind.
• The rights of the minority must be protected and the desires of the majority must reign: The minority has the opportunity to speak; however, the majority will ultimately influence the decision the most.
Out of Tongue River High School, Arvada-Clearmont High School and SHS FFA clubs, SHS is the only high school that currently has a parliamentary procedure team. This team travels to a variety of competitions such as State Parli Pro Semi-Finals in Casper starting the first day of spring break, then to the state convention in April in Cheyenne. This year, semi-finals are on March 25. Top 16 teams at semi-finals qualify for the national convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, which was held from Oct. 26-29 in 2022.
“At the state level, there are various preliminary rounds and they provide scenarios and mock motions to run through as a team,” Green said. “It is a very fast-paced contest and it operates like a well-oiled machine if done right.”
To prepare for the competitions, Christensen gives every member of the team a card with a motion they must carry through within 10 minutes. Christensen also introduces parliamentary procedure to all of his introductory agriculture classes by generally discussing the contests . Individuals that want to progress further and are involved in FFA can sign up for the parliamentary procedure team.
TRHS and ACHS schools follow the same guidelines for practicing. Tongue River High School FFA Advisor John Masters and Green hold mock meetings for their agriculture classes. Green also likes to go in-depth into the terminology of parliamentary procedure to deepen the students’ understanding.
“Introduction to Agriculture provides a brief look at parliamentary procedure and we just continue to deepen that understanding as we progress up the classes,” Green said.
During his time in FFA and practicing parliamentary procedure, Green discovered a variety of benefits.
“My time in FFA really impacted who I am today,” Green said. “It taught me leadership skills and helped instill confidence in me. I became an agriculture teacher to give back and instill those values back into my students.”
Masters also found students gain a lot of public speaking skills and time management.
“The ability to run a proper meeting gives students the confidence to speak and be involved,” Siddle said.
Masters and Siddle said parliamentary procedure can be applied to the workforce as well.
“It carries through into any organization if they are involved in civic organization or groups,” Siddle said. “They could use this skill in a variety of meetings. It allows students to excel in real-world type scenarios. Also, at the competitions, students can interact with other FFA members across the state and nation.”
Green also believes parliamentary procedure teaches students how to listen to other opinions, respect other viewpoints and maintain composure.
“Without parliamentary procedure, we would have pretty disorganized meetings,” Green said. “The minority would not really be heard.”