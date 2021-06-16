SHERIDAN — In recent weeks, Sheridan County Fire Warden Chris Thomas has taken to referring to Sheridan County as his “emerald isle.”
As Campbell and Johnson counties have dried and burned, Sheridan County has stayed relatively moist and green, Thomas said. But on Tuesday morning, just before temperatures exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit, Thomas admitted that wouldn’t be the case much longer.
“My emerald has lost its luster,” Thomas said.
As the county faces a hot, dry summer, Thomas took preventative actions Tuesday by bringing a partial fire restrictions resolution to Sheridan County commissioners. The resolution, which was approved unanimously by the commission, will go into effect at 8 a.m. June 21.
The restrictions have been approved two weeks earlier than usual, Thomas said. Last year, the restrictions were imposed shortly after the Fourth of July holiday.
“We think hard on whether we need to do fire restrictions before the Fourth of July, because I like fireworks as much as anybody,” Thomas said. “Last year we got through the Fourth before we put in fire restrictions. We’re a good two weeks before that now because we’re a little bit drier this year, and this blast of heat we’ve had just sucks the moisture out.”
The early fire restrictions come as the county has received slightly less moisture than usual. The National Weather Service’s Billings Office reports Sheridan received 13.87 inches of precipitation during the last 12 months. The “normal” level is 14.49 inches, according to the weather service.
Snowpack is also low, with Sheridan County — and most of the state — at less than 25% of the median amount, according to the Wyoming Water Resources Data System.
Despite this, Sheridan County has had a relatively light fire season thus far, according to Thomas. Earlier in the week, local crews responded to fires off the Decker Highway and near the Fence Creek ranch. The Decker fire burned around 25 acres, while the Fence Creek fire burned somewhere between 20 and 80, Thomas said.
Over in Johnson County, crews are fighting the Robinson Fire, which has exceeded 1,000 acres.
“If it can burn like that near us, we know we can burn like that too,” Thomas said.
Sheridan County’s fire restrictions are similar to previous years. They prohibit fireworks while allowing small recreational fires at residences within 15 feet of green grass and cleared of flammables around the fire.
Charcoal fires are permitted when contained within enclosed grills, and trash fires are permitted between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. in a container with a spark arrester located in the center of a cleared area of 15 feet in radius.
Branding activities and the use of cutting torches or electric welders are permitted in cleared areas of 15 feet in radius. There are no restrictions on smoking.
The county fire restrictions will remain in effect until cooler and wetter weather arrives this fall, Thomas said. The restrictions apply to all state, county and private lands within Sheridan County, except for lands within the incorporated cities and towns and federal lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
Sara Kirol, public affairs officer for the Bighorn National Forest, said the forest has not yet implemented its own fire restrictions. Currently, fire danger in the forest is at a moderate level, according to Kirol. Fire officials are currently collecting data and will implement restrictions if fire danger continues to rise, Kirol said.
“We realize the situation might change rather quickly,” Kirol said. “We haven’t been in discussion about it yet, but we know it may come up later in the season.”
Kirol said a key factor, when deciding whether to implement fire restrictions, was the behavior of visitors in the forest. She noted 50% of forest fires are human-caused and encouraged visitors to the forest to use common sense — from not driving through tall dry grass to not abandoning campfires even for a second.
“Everyone has a big responsibility when they bring fire into the forest, especially in conditions like these,” Kirol said.
Thomas agreed common sense played an important role in preventing fires.
“It comes down to just being thoughtful,” Thomas said. “Think about what you’re doing out there. For example, there are no restrictions currently on outdoor smoking, but maybe you just want to smoke in the car or the drive instead of walking through the grass with your cigarette. This is simply not the time to do that sort of thing.”