STORY — Several events are planned for community members throughout Story Days festival Friday through Sunday.
Starting Friday, locals have the chance to compete in a barbecue cookoff at Story Store at 5 p.m. Register ahead of time by downloading the form online at storywyoming.org.
Saturday, Story Days committee members will host a pet run — a race folks can run with their pets in tow — at 7 a.m. Registration is from 6-7 a.m. and can be completed ahead of time by downloading the form online at storywyoming.com.
A silent auction will run throughout the weekend for the Story Woman's Club, as well as a duck race Saturday at Wagon Box at 3 p.m., and the Story Lions Club will host a raffle drawing Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The parade commences at 10 a.m. Saturday. Those interested in participating in the parade can register ahead of time by downloading the form online or by calling John Piotrowski at 307-763-0121.
The parade will be followed by a scavenger hunt at 11 a.m. that takes participants around Story in a hunt for different items. The check out for the scavenger hunt is 2 p.m.
Story Museum will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for community members, and a horseshoe tournament will be held between 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Crilly.