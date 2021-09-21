SHERIDAN — More than 70% of students at the junior high and high school levels currently participate in some form of extra-curricular group, according to a report by Sheridan County School District 2 officials.
The report was presented to members of the SCSD2 Board of Trustees at a work session Monday.
“There’s just a lot of things happening after school,” said Mitch Craft, associate superintendent of instruction and assessment.
According to Craft, SCSD2 continues to offer a variety of after-school programs, with Monday’s presentation focusing on those at Sheridan Junior High School and Sheridan High School, including definitions of the programs, such as:
- Clubs — Groups formed around common interests, with a staff member selected to serve as an adult sponsor and host their classroom and all activities organized outside of the normal school day;
- Co-curricular activities — Activities with an in-class component, along with opportunities and/or requirements to participate outside the school day;
- WHSAA activities — Activities sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association and funded by the school district; and
- After-school programs — Opportunities for students organized and funded through the district’s after-school budget.
Jesse Swanke, assistant principal and activities director at SJHS, said the school offers as many as two dozen different after-school programs and clubs, including a study club, yearbook, band and orchestra, geocaching, hunter safety and math club.
“That’s the biggest thing, just the amount of things students can do,” Swanke said, adding 119 students participate in extracurricular activities outside of sports. “That’s pretty cool to see.”
In providing an example of the different types of activities, Swanke said one focuses on table top games.
“That’s just kids coming down and playing whatever (table top games) they want,” Swanke said. “It gets kids involved. It gives them something to do for an hour.”
SHS also offers a wide variety of after-school programs. Don Julian, SHS activities director, added the number continues to grow, with a recent request to form a creative writing group.
Julian said the protocol for starting a group is for students or a staff member to simply express an interest and need for a group, with the group also having a sponsor.
“If there’s an interest and we have a place for it, if we can get a sponsor and some help with it, we’re going to get it started,” Julian said. “We say if there’s an interest, then there’s a niche for something.”
A group can later be considered for funding, if the group can establish itself and show growth over a three- or four-year period, he added.
Trustee Dana Wyatt said a family member was surprised at the number of potential groups they could join at SHS after moving to the area from Idaho.
“What a great, great thing to involve and welcome new students. He was overwhelmed with gratitude,” Wyatt said. “What a nice thing to have.”
According to Julian, 65-72% of SHS students participate in a WHSAA-sanctioned activity with that number growing to possibly to more than 80% when adding in the various other groups.
“When you add in things like band, choir and orchestra, I’m sure it’s over 80%,” he said.
Swanke said participation rates at SJHS are probably at or near the same levels as at the high school.
“It’s steadily, year after year, we’re getting more,” Swanke said. “It’s definitely not decreasing.”
Scott Stults, SCSD2 superintendent, said the programs provide a valuable avenue in engaging students outside their normal school day.
“The data is very clear,” Stults said. “The more we can engage students the more successful they will be.”
The work session Monday is the first of four the board will hold during the 2021-22 school year outside it’s normal meeting schedule. Other luncheon meetings are slated for Dec. 13, Feb. 15 and May 16, with all of the meetings set for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.