Brody Leerssen, a senior at Sheridan High School, experiments with power tools at Sheridan College’s Trades Day event in October.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College hosted a Construction Technology Skilled Trades Day in partnership with many local trade companies at the SC Construction Technology Laboratory in October.

During this event, high school students were accompanied by teachers and counselors to explore firsthand the trades areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and carpentry. Local contractors and tradespeople joined the students for the day, assisting them with their exploration.

