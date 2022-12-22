SHERIDAN — Sheridan College hosted a Construction Technology Skilled Trades Day in partnership with many local trade companies at the SC Construction Technology Laboratory in October.
During this event, high school students were accompanied by teachers and counselors to explore firsthand the trades areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and carpentry. Local contractors and tradespeople joined the students for the day, assisting them with their exploration.
Josh Michelena, SC Construction Technology instructor, organized this event with the help of Eric Wolf, a Bighorn Home Builders Association committee member, in hopes of promoting skilled trades to the youth of the community after local companies advocated the lack of qualified people in trades.
Walt Tribley, president of Sheridan College, said with the help of community partnerships, SC hosted 18 high school students during the event.
“I am proud and thankful for the strong partnerships we have with members of the community who worked together to showcase skilled-trades industries to interested youth in our area,” Tribley said. “These are viable career paths with promising job outlooks that benefit our community, state, and nation.”
Along with the Bighorn Home Builders Association, SC received instrumental help from local businesses such as Evergreen Dwelling, Powder River Heating & Cooling, and Wyoming Electric to make this opportunity possible. These local companies donated their time and provided active demos with which students could experiment. In addition, Cosner Construction and Van Ewing Construction provided tours of residential and commercial job sites.
Kevin Bare, a Heating, Ventilation, and Air Condition service technician from Powder River Energy, agrees that community youth need exposure to skilled trades.
“There aren’t enough of us in these fields, considering our industry growth over the last year. Worldwide, all the trades you see are necessary,” Bare said. “Everybody needs potable water and water treatment facilities, and people must have a need for heating and cooling. We need emergency rooms in surgical suits, we need homes for elderly care, and it all comes back to skilled trades.”
Stephanie Aitchison, job coach for Sheridan County School District 1, was eager to involve her students in the opportunity.
“Students don’t know what they don’t know until they have the experiences to understand the opportunities in front of them,” Aitchison said. “It’s important for students to get out into the community, into businesses, so they are aware of what the careers are like and can make informed decisions about post-graduation opportunities.”
Pace Hackett, a senior at Clearmont High School, said he jumped at the opportunity to explore different trades.
“I wanted more of an open mindset toward careers, and since I am a senior, I’ve got to kind of start choosing a path,” Hackett said. “It’s made me realize trade jobs will always be available, whether it’s welding, electrical or running machinery. You will always be needed, and it will always be in high demand.”