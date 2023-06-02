SHERIDAN — Burgess Junction Visitor Center in Bighorn National Forest is reclaiming its status as a vital community asset after sitting vacant for much of the past decade.

The visitor center, which is owned by the U.S. Forest Service but now operated by Sheridan County Travel and Tourism (SCTT), was constructed in 1995 but closed its doors from 2012 – 2016 because of reductions in the forest service budget. It was operated for one season in 2017 by the forest service, and staffed briefly by Arrowhead Lodge in 2019 before returning to its unoccupied state again.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

