SHERIDAN — Burgess Junction Visitor Center in Bighorn National Forest is reclaiming its status as a vital community asset after sitting vacant for much of the past decade.
The visitor center, which is owned by the U.S. Forest Service but now operated by Sheridan County Travel and Tourism (SCTT), was constructed in 1995 but closed its doors from 2012 – 2016 because of reductions in the forest service budget. It was operated for one season in 2017 by the forest service, and staffed briefly by Arrowhead Lodge in 2019 before returning to its unoccupied state again.
Now, its doors are open to the public once again after a revamp. Those involved with its improvement hope the center can permanently return to its former glory as a place for travelers to stop and discover everything the Bighorns have to offer.
The visitor center opened for the season May 27 and is scheduled to remain operating through September, weather permitting. Its hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jenae Neeson, a staff member at the visitor center, said public interest in the reopening has been positive so far. She said hundreds of people — some from as far away as Germany and Argentina — have stopped in to look around, take a break from driving and purchase merchandise such as shirts and stickers.
“Everyone’s excited to see this beautiful building back in action,” visitor center manager Piper Steinmetz said. “It’s just nice to be one of the stops along the mountains where we can provide information for people that they might not get elsewhere … like on certain trails or certain hikes. That’s super beneficial.”
Shawn Parker, executive director of SCTT, said discussions about reopening the visitor center have been in the works for the past few years and that keeping it running is critical for both travelers and the county.
“Any time you have a facility … that was purpose built to provide a space for visitors to come and find information, it should be open,” Parker said. “We take that kind of thing seriously.”
He estimated supplying the building with staff, merchandise and decorations will cost SCTT around $100,000 per year. U.S. Forest Service acting Public Affairs Officer Lisa Balch said the forest service contributed approximately $3,000 to make the water system operational, and spent around $370,000 on other repairs.
Parker said the facility has been maintained well, and that further refurbishments could be made in the coming years if the visitor center generates enough revenue. He also said the center can be used as a tool to encourage travelers to spend time exploring Sheridan County, which could lead to increased revenue for local businesses.
Forest Recreation, Lands, and Heritage Staff Officer Andrea Maichak said after the visitor center works out the kinks of its first season back open, the public can look forward to the forest service adding more interpretive exhibits to the building. She also stressed the partnership between SCTT and the USFS to reopen the visitor center facility was crucial.
“We as an agency pride ourselves in managing public land for the benefit of the public, and it’s always exciting to get these other entities involved in helping us manage not only the land, but also our facilities,” Maichak said. “It brings a fresh perspective on … what the public needs are so we can better provide those services.”
