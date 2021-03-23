SHERIDAN — The Republican Women of Sheridan County held its first meeting in 2021 Feb. 9 at the Powder Horn to honor the 16 living presidents of RWSC who still reside in Sheridan.
A total of 12 former leaders and 82 members that included 12 men shared history and facts about the organization.
RWSC is one of the oldest chapters in the nation and has had 42 presidents between 1918-2020, seven of whom went on to be presidents of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women, the state organization.
The late Doris Kooi Reynolds of Sheridan was the first woman in Wyoming to hold the WFRW office of president. Reynolds was the aunt of former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson of Cody, who acknowledged that his aunt was a force to be reckoned with. Jennie Nowak, who was in attendance, held the record of being the only woman who served as the state and local president concurrently in 1997.
The husband of Betty Harrison, the oldest living former president of RWSC, was the great great grandson of William Henry Harrison, a member of the Whig Party and the ninth President of the United States, who died while in office.
Rosemary Schunk, who served from 2004-2005, engaged her daughter Eda Schunk Thompson in so many activities that she succeeded her mother as president in 2006-2007 and now serves as Sheridan County clerk.
President Jackie Perry in 1984 said membership got riled up as the chapter dues were raised from $2.50 per year to $5 per year.
Carole Perkins, president in 2017 also holds the record of serving as vice president of the chapter under three different presidents.
Anita Schamber served as secretary under the late Berniece Marshall’s term in 1973-74, moved away for 27 years, and after returning to Sheridan served as president during the 2016 election 50 years after holding her first office in the organization.
Current President Erin Mercer reported that Sheridan holds a membership record, as RWSC currently represents 33% of the members in the entire state. Under her term, two new membership categories have been added to active members and associate members (men who support the group): legacy memberships, which are paid lifetime membership for $600 and memorial memberships, honoring a deceased member for $100, were established to support the RWSC scholarship, which is given to local women 18 or older every year.