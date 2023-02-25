SHERIDAN — Pat Trout has become a legend in the Sheridan High School drama world, SHS musical designer and seamstress Jeannie Hall said.
Trout earned her Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in 1975 from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She has been all around the country, settling in Sheridan in 2006. With her degree, Trout has frequently displayed art at The Brinton Museum and painted backdrops for the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center galas.
Her first involvement in the SHS musicals started with “Peter Pan” in 2011. She received a phone call from a friend, urgently asking for assistance painting a stone fireplace.
“I have been sucked in ever sense,” Trout said.
When Trout stepped on the stage for “Cinderella” in 2020, a parent wanted to do all of the construction; however, Trout wanted the students to learn how to build sets as well. She came in with no theater experience, just her knowledge of sculptures and painting. For all of the sets, Trout uses parts on hand to keep the cost low.
“The students have taken to it like ducks to water,” Trout said.
For “Cinderella” and “High School Musical,” Trout was unsure how many audience members would show up due to COVID-19. In 2022, Trout utilized creative props to build “The Little Mermaid.” Trout used materials such as applesauce cups and toilet paper rolls to create the coral. She also used wood that was unusable otherwise.
“We kind of went over the top,” Trout said. “The corals are still living and wandering around the area. The [Johnson County Library] Buffalo library has a coral and there are several corals in the elementary schools. The [Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library] had some too for a while. They even went to Kendrick Park after the musical for a while for a festival.”
“The Little Mermaid” was Trout’s favorite.
SHS Musical Director Stephanie Zukowski said she would find it very difficult to build the sets without Trout’s leadership.
“She has really helped me understand the full vision of the show,” Zukowski said. “She is so patient and gives such great direction to the students. It is never hard to get kids to sign up for set construction. I know I would not have been successful without her, and she is the reason I have made it this far.”
Zukowski previously purchased set plans for the three years before Trout.
Trout requires students to complete the work.
“They have far surpassed my expectations and I am pretty demanding, especially about washing brushes, I am just militant,” Trout said. “Someone donated a big box of Purdy brushes and we vowed to never throw out one of the brushes.”
This year’s musical “Footloose” will be Trout’s last. Every year, seniors make boards displayed at their last musical, showing various pictures of their experiences at SHS. Along with the seniors, Trout has created a senior citizen board to be displayed. The board will include photos from every musical to which she’s contributed.
“It is really the students that have made the high school productions so fabulous,” Trout said. “I just love them to death, they bring so much into my life. They bring me youth and vigor.”
Following retirement from the SHS musicals, Trout plans to continue to work in her studio and keep creating works of art.
“I think that her contribution is priceless,” Zukowski said. “The standard is very high and that space is not going to be easy to fill. Her mark is left in the best way.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.