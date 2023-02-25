SHERIDAN — Pat Trout has become a legend in the Sheridan High School drama world, SHS musical designer and seamstress Jeannie Hall said. 

Trout earned her Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in 1975 from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She has been all around the country, settling in Sheridan in 2006. With her degree, Trout has frequently displayed art at The Brinton Museum and painted backdrops for the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center galas.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you