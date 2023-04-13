Road construction stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

BUFFALO — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work on a paving project on Interstate 25 south of Buffalo the week of April 10.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded Riverside Contracting, Inc. out of Missoula, Montana, an $11.3 million contract to mill and pave a total of 15.36 miles of both the north and southbound lanes of I-25 from mile marker 272.11 to 279.79. In addition, they will be replacing adjacent culverts, upgrading guardrail and doing repairs on isolated bridge decks and approaches.

Recommended for you