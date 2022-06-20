SHERIDAN — Motorists throughout northeast Wyoming who travel Interstate 90 will encounter several construction zones along the way.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractors have ramped up paving operations at four separate locations of I-90 in northeast Wyoming.
In Sheridan County, reconstruction of an area of roadway at the Acme Interchange in the eastbound lane of I-90, 15 miles south of the Montana state line, has traffic utilizing the Acme Interchange as a detour off of the interstate to allow for this project to be completed. Once the reconstruction is complete, contractors will begin a mill and overlay of both the east and westbound lanes from mile marker 15.3 to 19.46. This is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 31.
A wearing course surface will also be applied to the project. The wearing course is a three-quarter inch layer of a coarser, porous asphalt applied to provide added traction, wicking and extends the life of the pavement. Bridges will receive an epoxy overlay, which adds traction and moisture wicking to the bridge decks, thus reducing the chance of icing.
In addition to the paving and bridge jobs, motorists should be on the watch for short lane closures at three bridge locations on I-90. These three structures located at mile markers 102.52, 130.25 and 178.19 are part of a statewide bridge rehabilitation program.
Throughout all of these construction areas, motorists will encounter reduced speed limits, one lane of travel, heavy truck traffic and flagging operations.