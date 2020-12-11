SHERIDAN — Staying in the hospital for an extended period of time can cause a number of feelings — anxiety, boredom, loneliness and, in some occasions, gratitude.
When Larissa Hoffmann was in the hospital in Denver last year following complications from having a ruptured appendix, she went through the full range of emotions.
“I knew she was going to be OK, but from her perspective it was pretty hopeless,” Larissa’s mother, Robin Hoffmann, said this week. “Every day, though, somebody would come in and give her a blanket, Legos, a craft project or something. And I tell people, she needed every one of those gifts. Each one took her mind off of things.”
When Larissa returned home, she told her mom she wanted to give some of her money to children in the hospital in Sheridan so they could have presents like she had while in the hospital.
So, Larissa and her older sister Erin got to work. They recruited a few friends — Hannah Ley, Leah Johnson, Halle Reed and Alyssa Fehlauer — and started creating items they could then sell to raise money for the gifts they wanted to provide. They would meet regularly and even created a Facebook page for the project — Eagle Wings.
The name comes from Isaiah 40:31, “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”
They worked throughout the summer creating items like Christmas ornaments, paintings, bracelets, book marks, homemade candles and assorted greeting cards. Then, on Nov. 27, during the annual Christmas Stroll, the girls set up a table outside the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center to sell their goods. They raised about $500 that day.
The items they have left then went on display to be sold at Bought Beautifully, which has a pop-up shop in downtown Sheridan.
Emily Betzler, who runs the nonprofit with her husband, said the girls’ mission fit well with Bought Beautifully’s and she loved that they wanted to pay it forward.
“Anything good and positive, I want to be a part of,” Betzler said. “Especially when it is women trying to use the skills they have for good — an idea in line with our own mission and work.”
While the items were only in the store through Thursday, Hoffmann said anyone interested in helping the girls’ cause should reach out via the Eagle Wings Facebook page.
Jasmine Slater, development coordinator with Sheridan Memorial Hospital, said the donations from the girls’ project will go to patients in the hospital who might need some extra cheer during their stay. The focus will be on pediatric patients, though there are fewer children at SMH than what you might see at a children’s hospital like the one in Denver.
“Efforts like this mean a great deal to patients and our staff as it just instills that kindness we all so desperately need right now,” Slater said.
She added that gifts may include things like activity books or easily cleaned items like dominos or handheld games.
“There is something about an effort to pay it forward at such a young age that I think is so important and these girls are leading by example and sharing this experience with their friends too — just spreading the kindness and care even further,” Slater said.
Hoffmann said she wasn’t sure how long the girls would continue their project, but she said it has been fun to watch them figure out how to make it work and pursue their desire to pay the kindness forward.