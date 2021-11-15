SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska is in the process of keeping one of the promises he made prior to his hiring last year.
Koltiska said Sheridan Police Department is currently partnering with Peak Consulting on a community needs assessment he hopes will guide the future of the department: showcasing what they already do well and what they can do better.
“It’s a chance for us to identify our community’s desires and needs, what they think is important and what we can do to positively impact the quality of life,” Koltiska said. “It’s also a chance to learn about the things they find concerning, and how we can build community partnerships necessary to do our job effectively.”
Koltiska said the police department worked with Peak Consulting to “identify a diverse cross-section of the community” to participate in the community needs assessment. They settled on a group of 40 community members representing a variety of walks of life, careers and regions of the city.
That group has since had four meetings with the consultants, Koltiska said, with a fifth scheduled for later this month. The consultants guide participants through discussions of what the department is doing well, what they can do better and what public safety concerns exist.
Once the meetings are completed, feedback will be gathered into a report that can give the department direction for the future, Koltiska said.
The report, which should be completed by January or February of next year, will serve as a vision statement for the department and influence operations going forward, Koltiska said. For example, if the needs assessment group expresses concern about drug use in the community, the department will review its current approach to that issue and work on ways to improve, whether that means increasing officer training or offering more community education programs on drug-related issues.
This is the first time the department has completed a community needs assessment, Koltiska said. While the department strives to collect community feedback in other ways, they aren’t always successful, he said.
“We send out customer satisfaction surveys and solicit feedback from a percentage of our complainants each month, but our return rates on those are pretty low.” Koltiska said. “This is the first time we’ve done something like this where we’re actually scheduling meetings with consultants.”
Koltiska frequently brought up the need for a community needs assessment during his hiring process last year, and he told The Sheridan Press it was one of his first priorities after being hired.
“First and foremost, I think it’s important to get good feedback from the community,” Koltiska told The Press November 2020. “I want to work with a consultant and do a needs assessment in order to ensure that the direction we’re currently going is the correct direction. We want to make sure our goals line up with the goals of the community.”
Koltiska said he has only heard “generalized feedback” from the community needs assessment process so far, but he was excited to dig into the results once they were released.
“The feedback I have gotten so far has been very generalized,” Koltiska said. “But I have heard that the idea of doing a community needs assessment and collecting feedback has been really well-received by the participating community members.”
Koltiska said the department is spending $4,000 on the study, which is coming out of the department’s contractual services budget. That investment is well worth it, according to Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae.
“We want to know different perspectives,” McRae said. “We talk about diversity a lot, and having diverse insights into our policing will ensure every area of Sheridan has appropriate coverage by our police department.”